Prepare To Laugh, Groan And Feel This In Your Bones

Buckle up this June for a theatrical adventure full of sibling banter, the whirring of bicycle wheels, and a story which traverses the relatable territory of familial relationships.

In the Long Ride Home, two estranged siblings, Kate (Anna Barker) and David (Dylan Hutton) attempt to reconnect while biking to a mutual friends' party and quickly discover how niggly they still find each other.

As the siblings push their pedals through the unmistakably hilly terrain of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, the siblings also push their way through the extraneous nonsense of family drama and find themselves falling into a divide stretched wider by their years apart.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright, Jack Mcgee, the script is "humorous, well-paced and dramatically satisfying in its storytelling arc," and paints a loving and potent portrait of the intricacies of sibling resentment (Theatreview).

Don't miss out on this fantastic show, with two brilliant performances on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 June, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House!

