Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Prepare To Laugh, Groan And Feel This In Your Bones

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Buckle up this June for a theatrical adventure full of sibling banter, the whirring of bicycle wheels, and a story which traverses the relatable territory of familial relationships.

In the Long Ride Home, two estranged siblings, Kate (Anna Barker) and David (Dylan Hutton) attempt to reconnect while biking to a mutual friends' party and quickly discover how niggly they still find each other.

As the siblings push their pedals through the unmistakably hilly terrain of Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, the siblings also push their way through the extraneous nonsense of family drama and find themselves falling into a divide stretched wider by their years apart.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright, Jack Mcgee, the script is "humorous, well-paced and dramatically satisfying in its storytelling arc," and paints a loving and potent portrait of the intricacies of sibling resentment (Theatreview).

Don't miss out on this fantastic show, with two brilliant performances on Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 June, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 