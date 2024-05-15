Australian Rockers Beddy Rays To Tour Nz For The First Time!

Photo supplied.

Brisbane coastal punk rock band BEDDY RAYS are heading to New Zealand for the first time this July to perform four shows nationwide taking in Lyttleton, Wellington, Auckland and Raglan on their MIDDLE EARTH MAYHEM TOUR.

Since releasing their incredible self-titled debut album in 2022 , the band have enjoyed a steady upward trajectory of local success due to consistently strong radio and ARIA chart action, and the accumulation of numerous award nominations and accolades. Combined with a steady touring schedule and frequent invitations to grace Australia’s top festival stages, the four-piece have secured a solid fanbase to firmly cement them as one of Australia’s most loveable bands.

Now well on their way to becoming the next big Australian export, the humble young tradies are ready to win over Kiwi audiences with their mosh-ready singalong choruses and energetic hook-filled tunes, while taste-testing the best New Zealand meat pies along the way!

Says the band: "Kia ora Aotearoa! The ‘Middle Earth Mayhem Tour’ sees us hopping across the pond for our first ever tour of New Zealand and gee wiz we are so bloody excited! Four shows spread across the North and South Islands should give us a pretty good idea whether the meat pies are really better than in Australia and we have never been more ready to find that out. Very stoked to have some ripper local bands joining us on this run. Grab your tickets now ya legends - we can’t wait to see ya!"

Beddy Rays have a signature sound that is all their own, having perfected a distinctive and carefully curated musical recipe involving all the right ingredients: heartfelt lyrics, huge hooks, mosh-worthy riffs and a lingering sense of comradery and good vibes that underpins everything they create.

Comprised of singer/guitarist Jacko Van Issum, guitarist Lewis McKenna, Bradley O’Connor on bass and drummer Benjamin Wade – the band are all lifelong childhood friends who started making music together soon after they first met on the primary school oval back in the day.

They released their first EP Lost Found Beat Around in 2017, followed up by their standout 2020 hit single and weekend anthem ‘Sobercoaster’, which put the band on many Australian fans maps and really started shaking things up for the fun-loving larrikins. The cracker of a tune echoed throughout backyards of Australia during triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, has been certified Gold and since amassed over 10 million streams!

Since then, the momentum hasn't stopped. 2022 was a massive milestone year for the band, with the release of their highly anticipated and fully independent self-titled debut album landing them the highly coveted Spotlight Album on triple j, peaking at #8 on the international ARIA Album Chart, achieving #1 Vinyl and #2 Australian Album in release week, and nominated for 'Breakthrough Artist' at the ARIA Awards.

With humble personalities and a knack for knowing how to have a bloody good time, everyone wants to be friends with Beddy Rays. Now it’s time for New Zealand to experience their high-energy good time shows, so gather your besties together for a night out that will be sure to leave you hanging to be friends with Beddys. Tickets on sale now!

BEDDY RAYS – THE MIDDLE EARTH MAYHEM NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

THU 04 JUL - THE LOONS, LYTTELTON – tickets undertheradar.co.nz

with Lunar Intruder

FRI 05 JUL - MEOW, WELLINGTON – tickets moshtix.co.nz

with Double Parked

SAT 06 JUL - WHAMMY BAR, AUCKLAND – tickets undertheradar.co.nz

with Double Parked

SUN 07 JUL - THE YARD, RAGLAN – tickets undertheradar.co.nz

with Double Parked

For more information and tickets go to: www.beddyrays.com

