New Zealand Biggest Board Game Convention, Wellycon, Is On Again This King’s Birthday Weekend! Wellington, 1-2 June 2024

Wellycon, New Zealand’s largest annual board game convention, will once again take place at Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre. With over 700 square metres of space dedicated to the event, over 2000 board gamers of all ages will be welcomed for a weekend full of games, prizes, and plenty of fun. Our theme game this year is “Catan New Energies”. This standalone game introduces a brand new addition to the beloved franchise, as players need to decide if they want to invest in clean energy resources or opt for cheaper fossil fuels, bringing a modern twist to this classic game.

The New Zealand National Catan Championship Finals will also take place at Wellycon, and the winner will have the opportunity to go to the 2025 Catan World Championship, with flights covered by VR Distribution.

The much beloved play-to-win section will be available once again, with over two hundred high quality games from international publishers and designers to trial by attendees for a chance to win a copy. There will also be exciting tournaments, game designers displaying their prototypes, large group games, and introductory sessions to Dungeons & Dragons and other fantasy tabletop role-playing game to try out.

“ The most fabulous thing about Wellycon is the community that’s been created around this event. It’s something that the Tākina staff were even surprised by - the family feel. Quite something to hear from such seasoned event organisers.” - Ceedee Doyle, chief organiser

Doors open at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 June 2024. There are options of weekend, half-days, or full day passes available. Check out www.wellycon.org.nz for all the details.

For more information, check out the Wellycon website www.wellycon.org.nz or find them on Facebook @WellyconNZ or Instagram @Wellycon_NZ or email info@wellycon.org.nz.

