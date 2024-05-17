Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vera Ellen's New Ep ‘Heartbreak For Jetlag’

Friday, 17 May 2024, 9:51 am
Press Release: Flying Nun Records

Photo credit: Nicola Sandford

On the back of her recent Taite Music Prize win, Vera Ellen has dropped a brand new six-song EP ‘heartbreak for jetlag’ - out now on streaming platforms via Flying Nun Records. Completely self-recorded, mixed and mastered in her bedroom, this vulnerable new collection of works is sure to break your heart.

