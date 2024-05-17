Vera Ellen's New Ep ‘Heartbreak For Jetlag’

On the back
of her recent TaiteMusicPrize win, VeraEllen has dropped a brand new six-song EP
‘heartbreak for jetlag’ - out
now on streaming platforms via FlyingNunRecords. Completely
self-recorded, mixed and mastered in her bedroom, this
vulnerable new collection of works is sure to break your
heart.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!