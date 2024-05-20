FromThePit 2024 New Zealand Music Photography Exhibition Celebrates Local Talent

Aotearoa New Zealand - May 13th 2024 - FromThePit, the esteemed annual exhibition spotlighting the essence of New Zealand's music scene through captivating photography, returns for its sixth consecutive year in 2024. This highly anticipated event once again showcases the exceptional talent of music photographers from across Aotearoa.

Sam Thomson is one of those emerging talents “Seeing my photos featured in FromthePit alongside so many big names and artists is really incredible.”

FromThePit stands as a curated collection of live music photography, dedicated exclusively to New Zealand musicians performing in local venues. With 66 photographers contributing their recent work, this year's exhibition promises a comprehensive view of the country's diverse musical landscape.

Photographer Isabella Rose Young said “I feel absolutely thrilled and grateful to be included in this years From The Pit exhibition. It's a very unique celebration of Aotearoa's music and photographic community coming together to showcase and uplift local, artistic talent.”

At the heart of FromThePit 2024 lies the Audio Visual slideshow which was previewed at this year’s Taite Music Prize. Featuring over 110 carefully selected images that capture the energy and spirit of live performances. Showcasing both established photographers and emerging talents, the exhibition celebrates the richness and diversity of talent both on and off the stage, offering an immersive journey into New Zealand's vibrant music culture.

TE KAAHU, who is featured in the AV this year says “I'm so thrilled to see this photo everywhere as part of the exhibition. Being represented as a proud wahine Māori making music and performing is very special!”

In an era where the Aotearoa music industry continues to face unprecedented challenges, FromThePit stands as a testament to the enduring power of live music events. Serving as a vital document of New Zealand's vibrant music scene, the exhibition provides a platform to honour its past and celebrate its future.

“As a musician, being featured in this exhibition during NZ Music Month is a true honour! I'm grateful for the chance to be featured and to be a part of FromthePit.” - Jason Healey, Pull Down the Sun

FromThePit 2024 is now accessible online and can be seen at various locations nationwide during Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa | NZ Music Month (May 2024) including Aotea Square, Spark Arena Fan Zone, Sony stores in Auckland and Christchurch and libraries across the country. For more information about this year's exhibition and related events, as well as to explore archives from previous years, please visit FromThePit.co.nz.

FromThePit is made possible through partnerships with Sony, Audioculture | Iwi Waiata, Auckland Council | Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland UNESCO City of Music | Tāmaki Makaurau UNESCO Pā Puoro, NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa, Independent Music NZ (IMNZ), New Zealand Music Commission | Te Reo Reka o Aotearoa, and AgentX.

Designed and curated by New Zealand's foremost live music photographers - Dave Simpson, Chontalle Musson, Stella Gardiner, and Maeve O’Connell - FromThePit 2024 is an immersive and unforgettable celebration of New Zealand's music photography.

