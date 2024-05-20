Top Seeds Win Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Squash Open

Presentation photo - from left - Anthony Lepper, Temwa Chileshe, Madison Lyon, Ella Lash (Pictures courtesy of Pickabook Pictures)

New Zealand Commonwealth Games squash player Temwa Chileshe has finally won the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Squash Open after three years of being a beaten finalist.

However Chileshe's title wasn't easy as he was given a decent fight for the title from second Anthony Lepper from Auckland.

Chileshe entered the tournament with a PSA World Squash ranking of 121 against Lepper at 144 started the final well taking the first set 11-6.

In the second game Lepper was ahead 6-1, but after a service error Chileshe started to work his way back and actually take the set 11-8.

However, the third game saw a fired up Lepper create a bit of havoc and take the game 11-8 with a few authoritative shots. The fourth game followed suite with Lepper taking the game to Chileshe who made a few uncharacteristic mistakes.

The Aucklander won the fourth set 11-7 with a big shot and a roar for the large crowd at the North Shore Squash Club.

But the fifth game had Chileshe re-establish himself and win the game 11-7 for the title and an eventual scoreline of 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7.

It was the second PSA Challenger Tour title for Chileshe after being a finalist on numerous occasions around New Zealand and around the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the women's final between the two 18-year-olds, Madison Lyon from Australia the top seed and Ella Lash from Auckland, the second seed it was a contest for a first Challenger title.

Lyon had an entry ranking of 133 and beat Lash, ranked 146 in the Oceania Junior Championships recently, while Lash had won in the Australian Junior Championships.

In the Auckland Open Lash started well, winning the first set 11-8, before Lyson settled down and proved more aggressive dominating the front of the court to eventually win 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5.

© Scoop Media

