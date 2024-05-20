Anthem Wins Prestigious Global Award For Aged Care Association Campaign

Leading integrated communications and marketing agency Anthem has received a Highly Commended award in the prestigious PR Week Global Awards for its work with the New Zealand Aged Care Association – and was the only New Zealand agency to make the global shortlist.

Anthem developed ‘The Domino Effect’, a confronting and highly effective campaign for the Aged Care Association designed to shed light on the challenges facing the sector and drive meaningful change in the lead up to the 2023 New Zealand General Election.

The campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Chemistry, shows aged care beds falling like dominoes to emphasise how the crisis affects every-day Kiwis - from families stepping in to provide care for their older parents, to the ongoing impact on our health workers who bear the brunt of the overwhelmed and underfunded aged care system.

Anthem’s Head of Integrated Communications, Sarah Geel, says she believes the people who work in the aged care sector in New Zealand deserve all the awards, and more, for their tireless work for some of our most vulnerable.

“We’re honoured this important work has been recognised on the world stage by the PR Week Global Awards. Our team is extremely proud of the impact this social-purpose campaign has had, which achieved pay parity for aged care nurses with hospital nurses, and policy commitments from the new government in its coalition agreement. The joined-up strategy we conceived, including government engagement, media relations and creative, demonstrates the power of integrated communications in delivering tangible results with a compelling call to action - in this case, desperately needed funding.”

Anthem was awarded in the Non-Profit category alongside six other international agencies that had produced communications campaigns for organisations including ASICS, The Lewis Pugh Foundation, online women’s life coaching company Nosotras Las Mujeres, and International Federation of Red Cross.

The Nosotras Las Mujeres campaign was announced as the winner of Anthem’s category and went on to win several other awards including Campaign of the Year.

The PR Week Global Awards honour transformative communications work that demonstrates the highest standards across the world, as well as the best teams, individuals and activations in the distinct markets.

