Great Support For Mangakahia Lions Charity Golf Event

A group of 3 men’s golfers enjoy the moment of sunshine as they putt out on the 18th green. (Photo supplied)

A field of 104 golfers; (92 men and 12 women) played in 27 teams in the Mangakahia Lions Mixed Charity Golf Tournament held at Sherwood Park Golf Course on Friday 17 May.

The day began with steak sandwiches and sausages at a BarBQ lunch, before the 12 noon multi tee start to the golf. Unfortunately constant showers made conditions testing, but the golfers all enjoyed their afternoon of golf.

The men’s Div 1 winner was Ryan Cotterill and the women’s winner was Susan Smith.

President Royce Kokich presented a donation of $10,000, raised on the day, to The Chairman of the Parkinson’s NZ Northland Action Group, Aakarsh Pureti.

Mangakahia Lions wish to thank The Sherwood Park Golf Club and the 112 sponsors who supported the event and our donation to Parkinson’s NZ – Northland.

