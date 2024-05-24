Aotearoa Music Awards Opens Voting For People’s Choice Tūī

Voting for the Aotearoa Music Awards JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice Award is now open.

AMA is proud to partner with leading global multi-channel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands JD Sports to present the Tūī, the winner of which is decided entirely by public vote.

Voting is open to fans from around the world and closes at midnight on Tuesday 28 May (NZT).

Participants simply click on their favourite AMA 2024 artist in the voting portal and follow the instructions to place their vote.

All AMA 2024 recording artist finalists, as well as the emerging artists considered for Te Tino Waiata Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Single and Te Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year are eligible to be voted for.

The winner of the 2024 JD Sports Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice Award will be announced and awarded at the Aotearoa Music Awards on Thursday 30 May.

Voting link: peopleschoice.aotearoamusicawards.nz

View the voting Terms & Conditions here

Viewing information

The Aotearoa Music Awards will be livestreamed via AMA Official Media Partner RNZ – at rnz.co.nz and across its social media channels from 6pm on 30 May. Viewers who don’t catch the live broadcast will be able to stream the Awards on TVNZ+ from Friday 31 May.

The live broadcast and on-demand stream are funded by NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho.

About Aotearoa Music Awards

The Aotearoa Music Awards is the annual showcase event for the music industry, celebrating artists and music from Aotearoa. The event recognises the biggest musical successes of the year while also providing a platform to promote emerging artists. Grounded in nearly 60 years of history, the Aotearoa Music Awards has evolved to reflect our unique cultural identity. It has launched music careers, told artists’ stories and created memorable moments. Recorded Music NZ produces the Aotearoa Music Awards and acts as its kaitiaki – preserving our musical heritage, celebrating the hits of today and paving the way for the artists of tomorrow.

