Festival Starts Today

On
behalf of the New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust,
welcome to Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival
2024.
For those of you who have come to
enjoy, we look forward to showing you some southern
hospitality and hope you enjoy your stay. We are excited
with the diversity of events and the country music you will
hear as you take in the sights and sounds of Bayleys Tussock
Country. We welcome artists from both here and abroad and
thank you for sharing your talent with
us.
