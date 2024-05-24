Festival Starts Today

On behalf of the New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust, welcome to Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival 2024.

For those of you who have come to enjoy, we look forward to showing you some southern hospitality and hope you enjoy your stay. We are excited with the diversity of events and the country music you will hear as you take in the sights and sounds of Bayleys Tussock Country. We welcome artists from both here and abroad and thank you for sharing your talent with us.

