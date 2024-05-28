Get Some Royal Treatment This King’s Birthday Weekend

Celebrate the majesty of the capital this King’s Birthday weekend with lots of exciting events and activities happening around Pōneke.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder

1 June – 28 October

Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre

The Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder, Where Science Meets Fiction | Doctor Who Ngā Ao Mīharo: Te tūtakitanga o te Pūtaiao ki te Pakimaero exhibition brings the iconic characters and captivating worlds from the hit television series to life.

Explore scientific concepts like time travel, artificial intelligence, DNA manipulation and why the TARDIS is bigger on the inside.

More information and tickets at Ticketmaster.

NZ Art Show

Friday 31 May – Sunday 2 June | 10am – 6.30pm

TSB Events Centre, Queens Wharf

Step into the wonderful world of art at the NZ Art Show, the premier art show of Aotearoa. Last year, the show attracted 10,000 art enthusiasts, with sales of 1,600 artworks generating $1.6 million in sales, so don't miss out! Find out more at artshow.co.nz.

Light Cycles by Moment Factory

11 May–9 Jun | Botanic Garden

Rally your friends or whānau and experience Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā like never before. Light Cycles invites you on a night-time adventure where nature’s secret rhythms come to light. Prepare to be captivated! Book your tickets today at festival.nz.

During the month of Light Cycles, the Cable Car is running slightly later on Friday and Saturday with the last car departing at 9.30pm, and 8pm on Sunday. Please note reduced hours for the Cable Car on public holiday Monday from 8.30am - 7pm.

Late Nights at Cable Car Museum

11 May - 8 June | 10am - 8pm each Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Kick-off your Light Cycles night by delving into Wellington's rich history at the Cable Car Museum, situated at the top of the gardens.

Before you leave, don't forget to browse the charming gift shop filled with Pōneke-made keepsakes, wearables, and delightful treats. And as a special treat, present your Light Cycles ticket at the Cable Car Museum gift shop to enjoy a 10% discount on your purchase.

Hurricanes v Highlanders

Saturday 1 June | 4.35pm kick-off

Sky Stadium

The Hurricanes take on the Highlanders this Saturday in the final regular-season game of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition, with a top of the table placing on the line. Book tickets at hurricanes.co.nz, and don’t forget to secure your spot for the quarterfinal, tickets on sale Monday 3 June at 5pm.

Life Drawing at Wellington Museum

Sunday 2 June | 2pm – 4pm

Wellington Museum

Learn new art skills with an afternoon of tutored life drawing with artist Denise Durkin. All materials provided by Gordon Harris The Art & Graphic Store. Tickets are limited. Book now.

What's on at City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi

Discover a world of contemporary art with our current exhibitions, Julia Morison: Ode to Hilma, Ahsin Ahsin: Turbo Croc 2.0 and Michael Mahne Lamb: Through Points, and Memory Lines, and check out our website to learn about our upcoming events including creative workshops, curator conversations, artist talks, and more. Full details at citygallery.org.nz.

Welcome Weekends at Te Nukuao Wellington Zoo

Weekends in June

Every weekend in June Te Nukuao Wellington Zoo offers $5 Adult tickets and $2 Child tickets to its Welcome Weekends, with the proceeds going towards their Partners in Conservation Fund – directly contributing to conservation efforts in Aotearoa and around the world. Visit wellingtonzoo.com for more information and to book your tickets.

Sci-Fi Sundays: Muppets from Space

Sunday 2 June | 6pm | Space Place

Experience Jim Henson’s fantastical world like never before with Gonzo’s origin story screened in Space Place’s immersive planetarium dome theatre. $25 per person, tickets include popcorn and live star talk. Book now at museumswellington.org.nz/space-place.

Lōemis Festival 2024

9–21 June

Lōemis festival returns to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for its ninth instalment of wintery wonder. Explore the unfamiliar with music, film, installations, workshops, a giant hybrid art market, hearty food offerings, an overnight sleep concert, and a wolf-infused Friday night winter solstice celebration. For information and tickets visit www.loemis.nz.

Check out schedules and information about other events coming up in Pōneke at wellington.govt.nz/events.

Most of Wellington City Council’s services and facilities are operating as usual on King’s Birthday public holiday weekend, but there are a few facilities with modified hours. Visit wellington.govt.nz/holiday-hours for more information.

