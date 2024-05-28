Badflower (US) Announce Supports For Australia And NZ Tour

Nashville-based alt icons Badflower have today revealed their national and local supports set to hit stages across Australia and NZ this August.

With tickets selling fast, new shows being announced and a literal handful of tickets just added to the sold out Auckland show, Badflower are buzzed to be sharing Australian stage with Bad Neighbour across the country and VANA throughout New Zealand.

They’ll be joined by local acts The Local Romance in Brisbane, Azure in Sydney, Vermont in Melbourne night one, Among The Restless in Melbourne night two, Madura Green in Adelaide and Retro Valley in Auckland and Wellington.

Bringing their alternative anthems to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland and now Wellington, Badflower said “It’s a dream come true to finally play the stages down under. It’s long overdue and we can’t wait to explore Australia and New Zealand!"

After forming in Los Angeles in 2014. Badflower dropped two EPs before sending shockwaves throughout rock with their 2019 full-length debut, OK, I’M SICK. Loudwire hailed it among the “50 Best Rock Albums of 2019”, multiple tracks vaulted to No.1 at Rock Radio, and Badflower garnered acclaim across the industry from outlets like Nylon and Alternative Press. Performing on the Late Late show with James Corden and sharing bills with the likes of Cage the Elephant, Ghost, Soundgarden and many more, the band have now gathered 100 million streams and counting.

The band packed up and moved to Nashville in 2020 to record their highly anticipated sophomore album This Is How The World Ends. Embracing a raw and spontaneous recording style, the album touches on dark topics to give solace to the world in a time of need. The album serves as a testament to the band’s self-proclaimed obsession with creating a legacy that outlives them.

