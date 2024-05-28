Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trygve Wins The Top Award At NZ International Comedy Festival

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

In case you haven't already heard, Trygve Wakenshaw - an internationally and critically acclaimed clown-mime - will bring his energetic and hilarious show, Nautilus, to Toitoi - Opera House on Friday 14 June, at 7pm.

On Sunday night, Trygve (who's originally from Hastings) won the top award at the 2024 New Zealand International Comedy Festival! The Fred Award is presented to the best show in the festival and was previously won by Trygve ten years ago.

Exploring the form of mime to its most idiosyncratic peripheries, his new show, Nautilus, is a salute to the human imagination.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see a Gaulier-trained clown, who has been touted the genre's "hip new icon" ( Guardian), performing at Toitoi this June.

"So magical, so delightfully playful. Wakenshaw leaves his audience slack-jawed with admiration" ( Scotsman).

One Night Only
Friday 14 June, 7pmConcession: $20 (plus fees)Adult: $30 (plus fees)

This July, get ready to LOL like never before at Toitoi's Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival. Spanning two weekends, this year's festival promises the best of all things funny, with everything from burlesque to a national comedy icon and an international star. If you're looking for a remedy to mend an early onset of the winter blues, this hilarious festival could be just the fix. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 