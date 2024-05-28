Trygve Wins The Top Award At NZ International Comedy Festival

In case you haven't already heard, Trygve Wakenshaw - an internationally and critically acclaimed clown-mime - will bring his energetic and hilarious show, Nautilus, to Toitoi - Opera House on Friday 14 June, at 7pm.

On Sunday night, Trygve (who's originally from Hastings) won the top award at the 2024 New Zealand International Comedy Festival! The Fred Award is presented to the best show in the festival and was previously won by Trygve ten years ago.

Exploring the form of mime to its most idiosyncratic peripheries, his new show, Nautilus, is a salute to the human imagination.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see a Gaulier-trained clown, who has been touted the genre's "hip new icon" ( Guardian), performing at Toitoi this June.

"So magical, so delightfully playful. Wakenshaw leaves his audience slack-jawed with admiration" ( Scotsman).

One Night Only

Friday 14 June, 7pmConcession: $20 (plus fees)Adult: $30 (plus fees)

This July, get ready to LOL like never before at Toitoi's Laugh Your A** Off comedy festival. Spanning two weekends, this year's festival promises the best of all things funny, with everything from burlesque to a national comedy icon and an international star. If you're looking for a remedy to mend an early onset of the winter blues, this hilarious festival could be just the fix.

