Smokefree May Envigorates Hāpai Te Hauora To Protect All Children In NZ From The Dangerous Tactics Of Tobacco Industry

The last few days of May marks the end of Smokefree May activities, culminating in a global day of recognition - World No Tobacco Day on May 31st. Despite the recent repeal of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill by the government, Hāpai Te Hauora now focusses its attention to eradicating the impact of the tobacco industry, which has built its profits off the back of generations of New Zealanders' smoking addiction without any consideration for the devastation it causes.

Protecting children from the tobacco industry is this years theme for World No Tobacco Day, and this calls on world leaders, and our own here in Aotearoa, to protect the future generations and the emerging leaders of tomorrow, from the devastating impacts of tobacco products, and the tobacco industry.

Jasmine Graham, Māori Public Health, Tobacco Control Manager at Hāpai, says, "We proudly support a Smokefree Aotearoa. World Smokefree May is always a great opportunity to get our communities activated, and this year is no exception. In line with the global theme, we have to turn our attention to the dangerous tactics of the tobacco industry, and enabling our communities to be released from the grip of tobacco addiction".

The Auahitūroa Travelling Art Exhibition, designed and delivered by multiple communities, is a unique example of Māori public health success when a community owns its solutions.

Auahitūroa has aimed to raise awareness about the harms of tobacco, sparking meaningful and often confronting conversations with whānau and communities. The exhibition highlights the impact smoking has had on whānau and whakapapa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Collaborating Kaimahi Toi ( artists) and local talents crafted captivating, interactive content, inspiring positive change and empowering communities during World Smokefree May and beyond, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback.

World Smokefree May | We’re Backing You! focuses on unifying communities to achieve Smokefree 2025 goals, boosting advocacy to protect current and future generations from tobacco harms.

Smokefree May has three critical pillars of change that it enforces,

-Ignite change

-Smokefree Aotearoa

-Empower every voice

The final exhibition will be on Saturday, June 1st, at Te Oro in Glen Innes, Auckland, and is free to attend from 10am onwards.

Join Hāpai Te Hauora in our mission to hold accountable the tobacco industry for the harms it continues to cause to thousands of New Zealand’s, and makes space for its collective continued efforts to create a healthier, Smokefree Aotearoa for all. Together, we can make Smokefree2025 a reality!

© Scoop Media

