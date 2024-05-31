Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ZED - Face The Rain

Friday, 31 May 2024, 6:23 pm
Press Release: August Avenue

Face the Rain is a track that is reminiscent of early ZED material, and has been a crowd favourite throughout the summer festival season.

"This song landed at the beginning of the writing process for the album, so I think subconsciously I started thinking about the early days of ZED - four teenagers on a crazy rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of being a band. There are lots of parallels with being in a relationship when you’re living and working together for months at a time, and it comes with similar challenges - and I think the song is referring to all of that”

Nathan King - ZED Face the Rain is the 5th release of the bands forthcoming album, set for release in August.

Closing out New Zealand Music Month, Face the Rain is out now on all streaming platforms.

