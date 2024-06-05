Africa Serves Love At 2024 Korea-Africa Summit

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:26 am Press Release: GC Media
Seoul, Korea - Don Victor
Mooney, Goodwill Ambassador for the Equatorial Guinea Tennis
Federation visited the Korean Tennis Association at Olympic
Park on Tuesday. Keeping with the Olympic Spirit of Humanity
and Cultural Exchanges, he was received by Mr. Choi Cheon
Jin, Secretary General. Mooney presented tennis equipment
and gear. Afterwards, he toured the home of the Korea
Open.
The successful 2024 Korea-Africa Summit
concludes today, which was aimed to strengthen relations
between Korea and Africa. The theme of this inaugural
gathering was "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth,
Sustainability, and
Solidarity".
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!