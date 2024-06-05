Africa Serves Love At 2024 Korea-Africa Summit

(GC Media) June 4, 2024 - Don Mr. Victor Mooney, Goodwill Ambassador for Equatorial Guinea Tennis Federation and Mr. Choi Cheon Jin, Secretary General, Korea Tennis Federation

Seoul, Korea - Don Victor Mooney, Goodwill Ambassador for the Equatorial Guinea Tennis Federation visited the Korean Tennis Association at Olympic Park on Tuesday. Keeping with the Olympic Spirit of Humanity and Cultural Exchanges, he was received by Mr. Choi Cheon Jin, Secretary General. Mooney presented tennis equipment and gear. Afterwards, he toured the home of the Korea Open.

The successful 2024 Korea-Africa Summit concludes today, which was aimed to strengthen relations between Korea and Africa. The theme of this inaugural gathering was "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

