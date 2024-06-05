Wellington Raw Comedy Quest Back On The Hunt For Comedy’s Next Rising Stars

Photo supplied.

Wellington’s premier open mic comedy competition, the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest, is back for 2024 and is set to meet the freshest and bravest new faces of the local comedy scene. The first heat kicks off in the Capital on 27 June at Te Auaha, MC’d by 2019 National winner Courtney Dawson.

Subsequent heats will follow every Thursday from 4 July to 1 August at Fringe Bar. The top comedians from each week will battle it out on stage for the biggest laughs at the semifinals, on 8 & 15 August at San Fran, with the coveted Wellington final taking place on 22 August at San Fran, with MC Justine Smith.

Widely seen as the jumping off point for a thriving comedy career, the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest is the chance to see new faces before they hit the big time.

“Raw Comedy Quest is a fabulous way for emerging comedians to get a set ready for a competition. It’s an inclusive, friendly, supportive atmosphere that always fills me with happiness and the real affirmation that NZ comedy is in good hands and good shape.” says finals MC, Justine Smith.

After only a year of performing comedy, the 2023 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest was won by Whanganui’s Luke Tawi, who went on to win the national title. The year prior, Wellington’s winner Hoani Hotene also took home the national win. They aren’t the only successes to come out of Pōneke from the Comedy Quest in recent years, with other recent winners including the likes of Janaye Henry, Maria Williams, James Malcolm, Gabby Anderson and Orin Ruaine-Prattley.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Organised by Humorous Arts Trust, co-founder and comedian Jerome Chandrahasen says, “it’s my favourite event of the year, there have been so many great comedians have their start at a Raw Quest heat, I’m looking forward to seeing the next generation of Kiwi comedy come through.”

The Wellington winner and runner up are flown to Auckland to compete in the National Raw Comedy Quest final at Q Theatre later in the year, on Saturday 26th October.

To enter the Wellington Raw Comedy Quest all you need is 6 minutes of original material, and the guts to give it a go. To enter, just contact contact@humorous.co.nz

wellingtoncomedy.co.nz

WELLINGTON RAW COMEDY QUEST

First Heat

Thursday 27th June, Te Auaha

MCd by Courtney Dawson

Book Now

Heats

Thursday 4th, 11th, 18, 25th July & 1st August, Fringe Bar

Book Now

Semifinals

Thursday 8th & 15 August, San Fran

On sale soon

Final

Thursday 22nd August, San Fran

MCd by Justine Smith

On sale soon

© Scoop Media

