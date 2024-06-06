The Morning Star Return With Hand To The Hedge, A Tell Tale Song About The Strains Of Friendship

Stranded Recording Studios announce the release of The Morning Star’s third single 'Hand To The Hedge'. The song was written after singer Ali Mollica was lent The Book Of Quotations And Proverbs from Martin at Martin’s Place in Thirroul. One quotation and/or proverb jumped out, ‘between every friendship is a green hedge’. The idea of a healthy hedge between every friendship shone some light on Ali’s social world.

Mollica says, ‘I connected with it at the time because of many needless conflicts happening within relationships around me, which would’ve been solved with a little pruning.’

Although the song was conceived quickly it took some time for the song to be recorded in a way that captured its energy. The final recording was captured when the band were playing at El Horses in Nowra; afterwards they added extra vocals and overdubs to the recorded live performance. If you listen closely, cheers and claps can be heard at the pinnacle of each chorus.

On this interesting approach of hybrid studio and live production Mollica comments, ‘some weeks after our show George (who runs El Horses) slipped me a USB containing the live stems. We’d tried to record this a couple of times, and couldn’t quite capture its energy, but thanks to George and Tegan at El Horses we had this gem. The audience really helps the track along, naturally.’

