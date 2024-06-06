Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024: Calling All Auckland Bands To Showcase Their Talent

Auckland, New Zealand — June 6, 2024 — The much-anticipated Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition is back, offering emerging bands in Auckland a golden opportunity to shine on the city's vibrant music scene. With entries officially open starting today, local bands are invited to showcase their talent and compete for an array of exciting prizes and unparalleled exposure.

Image/Supplied.

Founded by Andrew Treeby, the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition has become a cornerstone event in Auckland's music calendar, known for its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering a sense of community within the local music scene.

"This competition is more than just a chance to win prizes," says Andrew Treeby, Event Organiser of the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition. "It's a platform for bands to come together, share their music, and inspire each other. The bonds formed here often lead to future collaborations and gigs, creating a lasting impact on the music community."

Prizes Fit for Success

This year, the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition offers an impressive array of prizes designed to set winners up for success in their musical careers. The grand prize for the first-place winner includes:

Professional studio time with Dave Rhodes Productions to record a single.

Music video production by Off The Ground.

Poster artwork design by Barny Bewick of Indium Design.

Promotion and publicity support through ACT UP Entertainment and the Ding Dong Lounge marketing team.

$1,000 cash from Ding Dong Lounge.

$1,000 JB Hi-Fi voucher.

$1,000 in street advertising from Phantom Billstickers.

Free venue hire at Ding Dong Lounge for the Single Release Party.

Instrument servicing and free setups for winners before recording with Ion Guitar Works.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Additional prizes for second and third place, along with bonuses and benefits for all semi-finalists, ensure that every participating band receives recognition and support for their talent and dedication.

Community and Connection

Beyond the prizes, what truly sets the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition apart is the sense of community it fosters. Bands not only compete but also collaborate, forming connections that often extend beyond the competition.

"Ding Dong Lounge is more than just a venue; it's a home for musicians," says Treeby. "We've seen bands grow and evolve through this competition, and it's incredibly rewarding to witness their journey."

Key Dates and How to Enter

Entry Period: June 6, 2024, to June 21, 2024, at 5:00 PM.

June 6, 2024, to June 21, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Heats: June 29, July 6, July 13, and July 20, 2024.

June 29, July 6, July 13, and July 20, 2024. Semi-Final: July 26 and July 27, 2024.

July 26 and July 27, 2024. Final: August 24, 2024.

Bands interested in entering the competition can submit their entries through the Ding Dong Lounge website at www.dingdongloungenz.com.

For more information about the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024 and to stay updated on news and announcements, please contact Andrew Treeby at info@dingdongloungenz.com.

Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and join Auckland's thriving music community at the Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition 2024!

About Ding Dong Lounge: Ding Dong Lounge is Auckland's premier live music venue, known for its intimate atmosphere and dedication to supporting local and international talent. Founded in 2013, Ding Dong Lounge has become a cornerstone of Auckland's music scene, offering a platform for emerging artists to showcase their music and connect with audiences.

© Scoop Media

