The Wendys (NZ) Announce 'Let's Go To The Beach' Album Release And National Tour

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: The Wendys

Ōtautahi Surf Punk Lifeguards Announce Debut Album And National Tour

The vibrant shores of Aotearoa are set to witness a tidal wave of electrifying surf punk energy, this winter, as Ōtautahi's surf punk lifeguards, The Wendys, announce the release of their debut album, ‘Let's Go To The Beach’, and album release tour.

Produced by Ryan Fisherman and The Wendys, ‘Let's Go To The Beach’ is the culmination of a decade's work, riding the wild surf and saving the musically drowned with their surf punk gospel.

‘Let’s Go To The Beach’ features the singles ‘Lo-fi Lies’, ‘Dropping In’; fan favourites ‘Cough Song’, ‘Rudy Shirtless’; and with permission from Larry Parker of Larry And The Loafers, ‘Let’s Go To The Beach’.

In celebration of the album's release, the surf lifesaving larrikins will be embarking on a nationwide tour, in June and July, dropping in on towns and cities across Aotearoa.

‘Let's Go To The Beach’ is available on all major streaming platforms, digital retailers and physically on black, and limited edition ‘Surf Lifesaving’ red vinyl, from June 28. Physical versions available for pre-order from June 7 via Leather Jacket Records and in stores nationwide.

The Wendys ‘Let’s Go To The Beach’ Album Release Tour

Friday 21 June – The Crown Hotel, Dunedin

Saturday 22 June - Yonder, Queenstown

Friday 5 July - Barrytown Hall, Barrytown

Saturday 6 July - Space Academy, Christchurch

Friday 12 July - Boneface Tavern, Wellington

Saturday 13 July - Whammy Backroom, Auckland

Tickets available from Undertheradar.co.nz

http://leatherjackets.bandcamp.com

http://the-wendys.bandcamp.com

