Mila Reuelu-Buchanan Injury Update

Stars mid courter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan will miss the
remainder of the ANZ Premiership season after scans
confirmed she suffered an ACL rupture and medial meniscus
tear in her left knee during Monday’s match against the
Magic.
Reuelu-Buchanan will undergo surgery before
working towards a return to the netball court in
2025.
