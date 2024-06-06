Mila Reuelu-Buchanan Injury Update

Stars mid courter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan will miss the remainder of the ANZ Premiership season after scans confirmed she suffered an ACL rupture and medial meniscus tear in her left knee during Monday’s match against the Magic.

Reuelu-Buchanan will undergo surgery before working towards a return to the netball court in 2025.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

