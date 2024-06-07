Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
2024 NZ Radio & Podcast Awards Winners Announced

Friday, 7 June 2024, 5:25 am
Press Release: NZ Radio and Podcast Awards

The winners of the 2024 NZ Radio & Podcast Awards have been announced at an awards ceremony at Sky City Theatre in Auckland hosted by Jeremy Corbett.

The awards acknowledged the hard work within all aspects of the radio & podcasting industry celebrating the on-air personalities, programming, podcasts, news & sports coverage, promotions, creativity & production, sales and community involvement.

RBA & Awards Chair Jana Rangooni said the over 600 entries were all examples of the outstanding radio & podcasts produced in New Zealand every year and the reason why radio audiences are strong with over 3.6 million listeners aged 10+ listening every week and podcast listening is strong.

“Listeners use radio for news, information, entertainment, music and sometimes just for company. In times of emergencies, we are still the primary media people turn to, to find out what’s going on. This was evident in many of the entries for 2023 that related to the severe North Island weather events at the start of the year”.

Alistair Jamison CE of the RBA adds ‘for 2024 we have expanded the podcast categories from 5 to 16, in recognition of this rapidly growing section of the increasingly diverse audio industry. It was great to see that we had 125 entries from a wide range of podcast creators, all of whom are creating world class podcast content’.

For a full list of all the winners please go to the website: https://www.rba.co.nz/nz-radio-and-podcast-awards

