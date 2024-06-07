Recreate NZ And NZCT Empower Youth With Disabilities

In July, 18 young people with disabilities will have life changing experiences at Camp Epworth thanks to a $6,533 New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) awarded to Recreate NZ.

Recreate NZ focuses on experiential learning and meaningful personal growth opportunities for youth with disabilities in Auckland. The youth camp encourages attendees to be challenged in the outdoors, adapt to their varied abilities, and develop their skills and confidence. Organised and led by highly experienced youth worker Jess Drumm, along with external outdoor adventure service providers and volunteer youth mentors, the youth participants are well supported, receiving vital encouragement and mentoring.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Matt Alpe says ‘’Our programmes, aim to change perspectives and attitudes towards functional diversity, encouraging a paradigm shift in what a person with a disability can achieve, leading to a more inclusive Aotearoa. We also offer quality rest and respite for whānau who support children with clinical diagnoses through our various Auckland youth programmes. This is a crucial component of our mahi, providing the ‘gift of time’ for families to recuperate and re-energise, resulting in stronger and more resilient communities."

Andrea a Recreate NZ parent adds "My son is making great connections, looks forward to making new friends, and loves going on Recreate camps. They have given him the freedom to grow without us being around and he’s really enjoying getting more independence."

NZCT’s GM Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges adds “Camps take young people out of their comfort zones and offer so many benefits. People with disabilities and their families must not miss out. NZCT is grateful for the responsible gaming fundraising partnerships we share with hospitality venues across Auckland that made our grant possible.”

Recreate NZ is a unique and innovative registered Charitable Trust established in 2002. They currently deliver over 5,500 opportunities across a range of five hundred adventure, recreation, social, education, and work-skills programmes in the Auckland, Waikato, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, and Christchurch regions each year. Programmes range from half-days to six days and cater to over nine hundred young people between the ages of ten and thirty-five. They strive to facilitate relationships and engage with local communities, creating greater inclusion and changing perceptions about disabilities and neurodiversity.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is one of the largest gaming societies in New Zealand. In 22/23, NZCT awarded over $40 million in grants for a wide range of community services, including sports, rescue services, youth development, the Arts, and cultural activities.

