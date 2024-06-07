Oral History Funding Supports 14 Projects To Record Community Experiences

Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho, Piki Ake! Kake Ake! New Zealand Oral History grants (the grants) support community-led oral history projects that reflect diverse identities and perspectives in Aotearoa New Zealand. The funding was established because of a generous gift from the Australian Government for Grants in Oral History in 1990 to honour 150 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"I’m excited to announce that we have awarded 14 oral history projects with funding to support their research," said Tumu Whakarae Secretary for Culture and Heritage and Chief Executive, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"Oral history grants provide an opportunity for historians to create works of collective memory through recording oral histories from their communities.

"Our 2024 grants will cover various topics, from Fijian Indian migrants descended from indentured labourers, impacts on communities from Cyclone Gabrielle to the experiences of buskers on our streets in Aotearoa," says Laulu Mac.

"Congratulations to this year's recipients, I am excited to hear where your recordings take you and how it contributes to our broader understanding of communities."

In the 2024 round, $98,235.56 has been allocated across the 14 groups and individuals. A full breakdown of funding allocations and project biographies can be found on the Manatū Taonga website.

The projects that were funded are:

-Praneil Chandra, Why New Zealand became home for thousands of Indians from Fiji, $10,000

Sue Gee, Kim Abraham, Caroline Grove and Melanie Blank, Voices of Karekare follow-up, $10,000

Yang Yuanyong, Chinese Penjing (Bonsai) Art in New Zealand, $9,799

Professor Te Kani Kingi, Linda Tyler, Reg Ram, Ngā Kōrero o Ngā Tai Pakeke o Tipene St Stephens School Oral Histories, $6,100

Steve McKelvey, The Crayfish Gold Rush, Lyttleton and the Chatham Islands, $1,281

Chelsea Wong She, Sidney Gig-Jan Wong, Eda Tang, Cantonese Heritage and Culture in Aotearoa New Zealand, $12,614.56

Rowena Cullen, Theatre Archives NZ interview with Mere Boynton, $2,250

Lora Hagemann, The voices of Aotearoa Homeopathy, $2,000

Gordon Jackman, The Supported Life Style Trust Hauraki, $10,000

Jill McCaw, New Zealand Women in Aviation, $8,500

Ashalyna Noa, Fine Lavoni Koloamatangi & Kaleb Uri-ke, Ōtautahi Christchurch Pacific New Zealanders’ stories and connections with Asia, $10,000

Ruth Barton, Remembering King Edward Street, $2,500

Lynette Townsend, The New Zealand Busker: An oral history project Part Two, $3,659

Sarah Buxton for Charlotte Museum, Capturing Lesbian Sapphic Herstory, $9,332

Further information about the grants, including on how to apply, can be found through the Manatū Taonga website.

