ARL Appoints New Trustees To Board Of Carlaw Heritage Trust

Continuing its focus on governance, independence and transparency, Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has appointed Jane Davel, Daniel Henderson and Kim Connor, to the board of Carlaw Heritage Trust (CHT), while at the same time saying goodbye to two long-standing trustees. Chair and independent trustee Bruce Cameron is standing down after 16 years, along with trustee Allen Gore who is also retiring.

After 13 years on the CHT Board, Gore understands it is being left in good hands as ARL continues to transform and set new standards in governance excellence. “I have enjoyed my long association with the Trust and would like to offer my best wishes for its future operations.”

The appointment of the three independent trustees follows the recommendation from the Appointments Panel, which saw a number of very high calibre candidates as part of a robust recruitment process.

Jane, Daniel, and Kim bring a wealth of experience to the CHT Board whose objective it is to actively shape the future of rugby league in the Auckland community.

Jane’s governance experience includes roles as Independent Chair of Rowing New Zealand, and Chair of St. Andrew’s Village Trust, while Daniel brings more than 12 years of governance experience, focusing on property development, investment, and sustainability.

As former CEO of Canon, Kim has a proven track record of property management, as well as strong governance and strategic leadership. Kim brings a diverse perspective and a forward-thinking mindset to the Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I am delighted to have Jane, Daniel, and Kim join the CHT Board. Their significant commercial skills and governance experience will be a huge asset for the CHT,” says Rebecca Russell, CEO of Auckland Rugby League.

Taking over the ARL CEO role in March 2022, Rebecca Russell’s first commitment was to conduct a full review of finance practices, processes, and procedures, including the appointment of Louis Nel, General Manager Finance. Simultaneously, Board Adviser Michelle Bentham undertook a parallel program of work on governance. This comprehensive effort has resulted in a strategic and sustainable investment pathway for the CHT Board, ensuring the long-term protection and growth of the asset.

"I made the commitment when I took on the role of CEO of ARL to ensure that the organisation was run with the highest governance and operational standards," says Rebecca Russell, CEO of ARL. "Over the last two years, we have introduced a raft of changes to meet best practices in financial management, focusing on investment in the game, support for our clubs, and establishing the groundwork to achieve financial sustainability. Protecting our asset is critical and I am confident that ARL is now in better shape than ever to achieve long term sustainable success on and off the field."

Since joining the ARL, Russell has introduced new finance standards, changed auditing firms and established robust monitoring and oversight. This has had significant support from Struan Abernethy, Independent Board Director and Chair of Finance Audit & Risk Committee, and ARL Board Chair Shane Price.

© Scoop Media

