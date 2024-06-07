Bold Environmental Statements Set To Hit The Fashion Runway

Auckland's young artists and designers are set to make bold statements about nature and the environment at the highly anticipated Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show.

Hosted by the Beautification Trust, the annual competition invites primary, intermediate and secondary school students from across Auckland to design and construct stunning eco-friendly wearable art. This year's theme, ‘Act Local – Growing with Te Taiao’, challenges students to create artworks inspired by local conservation and ecosystem restoration.

“In the face of increasing environmental challenges and the rise of youth movements like School Strike 4 Climate, we’re anticipating some powerful statements in the students’ designs,” said Sterling Ruwhiu, Community Programmes Manager of the Beautification Trust.

“Our community is particularly concerned about policies like the Fast-track Approvals Bill, which threatens to bypass environmental safeguards in Aotearoa. This event gives young people a platform to use art to voice their concerns and hopes for the future of our country,” said Ruwhiu

The Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show not only showcases the students' incredible artistic talent, but also encourages critical thinking about material sourcing, recyclability, and decomposition of the artwork. “By carefully considering their material choices, these tamariki and rangatahi are inspiring us all to rethink our consumption habits,” Ruwhiu added.

Schools are vying for a total prize pool of $5,250, the largest ever offered, thanks to the generous support of local sponsors including Wiri Business Association, Business Manukau, Waka Pacific, Barfoot & Thompson Manurewa, and Marshal Walia.

Taking place at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau on Thursday 13 June, the Eye on Nature Wearable Arts Fashion Show promises an unforgettable evening filled with awe-inspiring fashion creations, innovative designs, and a celebration of te taiao (the environment).

