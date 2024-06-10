Announcing The Opening Of Fleeting Moments Photography Exhibition

This Friday, winners of the Fleeting Moments of Autumn competition are announced at the opening of the photography exhibition at Welcome Swallows Gallery in Hamilton East.

Visitors to the Sculpture Park and Arboretum from April -19th May 2024 were invited to get their cameras out to capture images of this brief time when trees turn colour and the creative opportunities abound. Visitors glimpsed an opportunity to take a photo that portrayed the season and have shared their images in the competition.

Mark Hamilton agreed to judge the entries and the Waikato arts community has rallied to provide a fantastic range of engaging prizes for the winners.

Come along from 5pm Friday, 14th June to see the finalists’ entries and when winners will be announced. The exhibition can be viewed until the 31st July. Throughout that time, please cast your vote for the people’s choice award winning photo.

This spring the Trust will show these photographs on location at the park to celebrate the seasonal changes of its landscape.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

