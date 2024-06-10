Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing The Opening Of Fleeting Moments Photography Exhibition

Monday, 10 June 2024, 8:11 am
Press Release: The Sculpture Park

This Friday, winners of the Fleeting Moments of Autumn competition are announced at the opening of the photography exhibition at Welcome Swallows Gallery in Hamilton East.

Visitors to the Sculpture Park and Arboretum from April -19th May 2024 were invited to get their cameras out to capture images of this brief time when trees turn colour and the creative opportunities abound. Visitors glimpsed an opportunity to take a photo that portrayed the season and have shared their images in the competition.

Mark Hamilton agreed to judge the entries and the Waikato arts community has rallied to provide a fantastic range of engaging prizes for the winners.

Come along from 5pm Friday, 14th June to see the finalists’ entries and when winners will be announced. The exhibition can be viewed until the 31st July. Throughout that time, please cast your vote for the people’s choice award winning photo.

This spring the Trust will show these photographs on location at the park to celebrate the seasonal changes of its landscape.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Sculpture Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 