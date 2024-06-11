Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Draw Confirmed For OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup 2024

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

Five teams will compete in the inaugural OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup 2024 in the Solomon Islands (17-25 August).

The draw for the tournament has seen Tahiti placed in position one in the group with Fiji in position two, New Zealand in position three, Tonga in position four and hosts Solomon Islands in position five.

The tournament will be played in a single group format with the top two teams meeting in the final and the third and fourth place teams playing in the Playoff for 3rd place.

The winner of the tournament will represent Oceania at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup™ in the Philippines next year.

See below for the confirmed match schedule:

