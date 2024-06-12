Rob Nicol Appointed Head Coach For Auckland Aces And Male Performance Programme

Former Auckland batsman Rob Nicol has been appointed as the Head Coach of the ACES, a team he represented for most of his professional career.

Nicol, 41, represented Auckland between 2001 and 2017, scoring 7,371 runs and taking 98 wickets across formats during his playing career for the ACES.

His appointment comes after former ACES Head Coach Doug Watson took up a full-time role in April as the coach of the Scotland men’s cricket team, currently competing in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Nicol, who has been coaching the Auckland HEARTS women’s team for the last two seasons, is excited about rejoining the Auckland men's setup.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new challenge with the ACES. My time coaching the HEARTS has been an incredible experience, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“However, I’m now excited to bring my skills and expertise to the men’s game and help the ACES achieve success.

“I’m looking forward to working with a new bunch of talented players, and I’m confident that my experience and passion will enable me to help the ACES reach their full potential,” says Nicol.

Auckland Cricket’s interim CEO, Ian Francis, sees Nicol as a natural successor to the role, given his experience as both a player and coach within the Auckland setup.

“Rob Nicol's appointment as head coach is a testament to his exceptional leadership, which stood out amongst a high quality field of applicants from here and abroad.

“With a rich background as both a player and now coach, Rob embodies the spirit of Tāmaki Makaurau and has a deep connection with our cricketing community.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the ACES environment and look forward to seeing him continue his journey with Auckland Cricket,” says Francis.

With Nicol’s departure from the HEARTS coaching setup, the recruitment process for the new Head Coach of Female Performance and the Auckland HEARTS will begin immediately.

Auckland Cricket is also working through the appointment of the new GM Performance & Talent after the departure of Daniel Archer last month. The new appointee is due to be announced next week.

