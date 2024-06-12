New Zealand's Ultimate Rock Countdown Celebrates 25 Years With Wolfmother & The Creation Of Kiwi Rock Royalty Supergroup

Prepare to get rowdy! The ultimate rock music countdown - The Rock 2000 - is celebrating 25 years this September with an epic line-up of local and international rock acts and the creation of a Kiwi rock royalty supergroup!

To celebrate the milestone birthday, Australian powerhouse Wolfmother will cross the ditch to headline the annual live music event at Auckland’s Spark Arena, with support from Kiwi rock legends Head Like a Hole. Plus, in a Rock 2000 first, some of Aotearoa's most-loved rock musos (NZ Rock All Stars), will come together for one night only to pay homage to rock music, and The Rock 2000’s countdown legends.

Damian Alexander (Blindspott), Shelton Woolright (Blindspott), Jennie Skulander (Devilskin), Nail (Devilskin), Julia Deans (Fur Patrol), brothers Laughton and Fran Kora (Kora), Neil Fraser (Villainy), Paul Russell (Midwave Breaks, Supergroove), Richie Allen (Kora, Heavy Metal Ninja’s) and Andy Kerr (I Am Giant) will perform their version of some of the countdown’s biggest hits over the past 25 years, as well as some of their own chart-topping bangers we all know and love.

The multi-award winning music event, affectionately known as “Bogan Christmas” by its super-fans, started in 2000 and has since become a highlight in every Rock listener’s calendar. The official Rock 2000 countdown kicks off on August 19, where the top 2000 rock songs, as voted by listeners, are played out on air over four weeks.

On Friday 13 September, the final day of the countdown, thousands of rock enthusiasts will descend on downtown Auckland for The Rock 2000 Live to hear the top 20 rock songs broadcast before the epic live acts take the stage for a night of musical mayhem.

The Rock Content Director Brad King says: “Thousands of hours of work go into the countdown and live event every year - it’s literally blood sweat and tears for The Rock whānau but it’s also the thing we do every year which truly pays homage to what we love - rock music and our listeners.

In 2023 we had more than 100,000 people vote for the countdown, and we have punters from every corner of the world listening live and online. Every year we try to go bigger and better with the live event. This year, being our 25th birthday, we’re doing something really special. I can’t wait - tickets are gonna go super quick this year so don’t miss out.”

KEY DATES:

TICKETS: For The Rock 2000 Live on sale from Friday 14 June 9am from Ticketmaster.

VOTING: Begins on Monday 22 July and runs until Sunday 11 August via therock.net.nz

COUNTDOWN: Kicks off on Monday 19 Aug until Friday 13 September on The Rock and rova

LIVE EVENT: Friday 13 September from 3pm at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The Rock 2000 Live is brought to you by our mates at Tradestaff.

