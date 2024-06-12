13 Mentees From Australia & New Zealand Embark On Their LIA Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching Journey

Thirteen mentees from Australia and New Zealand will be part of a cohort of 200 mentees participating in London International Awards - Creative LIAisons Virtual Coaching program. Their journey began in May and will continue through November.

This program offers young industry professionals an extremely rare opportunity to have real time, one-to-one e-coaching with three different well-known, well-awarded and well-established industry leaders from around the world.

Coaches will share their expertise and experiences of their many years in the industry. These private and bespoke e-mentoring sessions are customized to the mentee, covering all disciplines with emphasis on skill development, elevating ideas and boosting creative confidence to fast-track careers.

It is no secret that behind every successful person, there is a mentor who has helped them along the way. Some of the most famous people had mentors. Mother Teresa had Father Michael van der Peet; Jackson Pollock had painter and muralist, Thomas Hart Benton; J.J. Abrams credits Steven Spielberg as his mentor; and this list goes on and on.

Creativity is fluid, so there are no set rules or a prescribed formula for the sessions. Each session is customized between mentor and mentee. They are at full liberty to design how they want to conduct each session. The end game? To hone the skills of young creatives, so they can reach their full potential and rise to greater heights.

Laurissa Levy, Creative LIAisons Director/Events Director, said, “If you go on the internet and search how to find a mentor, you’ll find that the most frequent advice tells you to set your goals, explore who is in your network, reach out, meet up and nurture that relationship. But, we all know how hard it can be to achieve all of that if you are a young creative. It’s a big ask to get a busy, respected senior creative to be a mentor. That’s why, Creative LIAisons has established its virtual coaching program. We match mentees with mentors from all around the globe. Our aim is to extend this opportunity to as many as possible, even in less represented markets. This virtual coaching program began in 2021 and has become an integral part of the Creative LIAisons program, an educational initiative to give back to the industry that supports us.”

