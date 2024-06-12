Canoe Sprinters Brown And Imrie Back For Second Olympic Games, Joined By Debutants Legarth & Clancy

Canoe sprint athletes Max Brown (Whanganui) and Kurtis Imrie (Wellington, Whakatōhea) have today been named for their second Olympic Games, alongside boatmates and Games debutants' Hamish Legarth (Hawke’s Bay) and Grant Clancy (Auckland).

It’s a busy Olympic schedule for the athletes who while selected in the K4, will also will compete across the K2 and the C2 disciplines at the games. The quartet head to Paris in good form, with the K4 team breaking the 1:20s time barrier for the first time in competition in 2023.

In Paris, Imrie will pair with Legarth in the Men’s K2 500m, while Brown will team up with Clancy in the C2 500m.

Both Brown and Imrie made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020 where the pair placed 5th in the K2 event.

“Going to one Olympics is incredible and this one’s going to be on another level,” said Imrie.

“It’s special for us to be going as a K4. It’s been 34 years since a male K4 crew has represented New Zealand at Olympic level so it’s great to get the big boat back on water.

“Going from having just Max and I in Tokyo, to having four of us for Paris is great and it shows the progression in our sport. We can’t wait for the Games and it’s going to be special to be able to have friends and family there to support us this time.”

Canoe Racing New Zealand General Manager of Performance, Nathan Luce says the team is looking to build on last year's results.

"We are proud to see Max, Grant, Kurtis, and Hamish named to the Olympic Men's Kayak team for the 2024 Paris Games,” said Luce.

“This team embodies the spirit of determination and excellence that CRNZ stands for, and we are excited to watch them compete on the world stage."

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol extended her congratulations to the athletes.

“Well done to all the athletes named today. It’s great to have a mix of experience and exciting young talent in this team and we look forward to seeing you represent New Zealand in Paris in just under two-months time."

The team head to Europe next week for their final preparations. The Olympic canoe sprint events begin in Paris on August 6th and run until August 10th at the new architecturally-designed Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, the first water complex of its kind in Europe.

Zach Ferkins has been selected as reserve for all three boats.



