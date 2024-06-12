Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dance Troupes Descend On Southward Theatre

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:03 am
Press Release: Dance_A-Holic

Something in the Orange troupe from DAPA (Image credit- Johanna Merenheimo)

Southward Car Museum in Paraparaumu is known for its world-class collection of motor vehicles, but it is fast becoming the go-to-place for dance competitions in the Wellington region.

Over 700 dancers representing 29 dance schools from across the lower North Island descended on Southward Theatre on 8 and 9 June for the annual 2-day Troupe-A-Holic charity dance competition.

Dance troupes ranged in age from under 8’s, some competing on stage for the first time, through to senior troupes seeking a nomination for the National Young Performers Award finals in October.

The dance genres covered ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and hip-hop with some of the biggest troupes having over twenty dancers on stage at any one time.

Hip-hop is one of the fastest growing dance genres and their crews always bring the noise and energy to the comp, and with a sold-out theatre, the crowd was entertained all weekend.

Troupe-A-Holic Founder & Co-convener Nicola Swan says “Our aim is to provide a safe environment for young dancers to showcase their talents, build friendships, create memories and most importantly have fun”.

The Supreme Troupe award went to Paraparaumu’s Dream’s Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) troupe Something in the Orange and the NYPA nomination went to Fielding’s Dance Unlimited troupe Grace Kelly.

Troupe-A-Holic is part of the Dance-A-Holic series, which consists of five dance competitions with proceeds going to The Swan Nest charity that provides free therapy for children living with complex health conditions. www.theswannest.org.nz

The following troupes and dancers have also been nominated for the National Young Performers Award finals by Dance-A-Holic this year.

Step Out Jazz Troupe - Dance-A-Holic

Gabrielle Cabauatan - Tap-A-Holic

Aria Killalea - Dance-A-Holic

