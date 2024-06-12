Dame Malvina Major Foundation: Home To Perform For NZ Opera, Tenor Manase Latu Named Mina Foley Award Recipient

Home to perform for NZ Opera: Tenor Manase Latu named 2024 Ryman Healthcare Dame Malvina Major Foundation Mina Foley Award Recipient

Lyric tenor Manase Latu has been named this year’s recipient of the prestigious Ryman Healthcare Dame Malvina Major Foundation Mina Foley Award. The Award enables Manase to return to New Zealand to perform the title role in New Zealand Opera’s production of Le Comte Ory, which opened on 30 May in Auckland and continues its season in Wellington and Christchurch.

This marks Manase’s first leading role in a New Zealand Opera production, a significant milestone in his flourishing career.

Raised in Ōtahuhu, Auckland, and currently based in New York City, Manase was a Dame Malvina Major Foundation Studio Artist with New Zealand Opera during the 2017-18 season.

After completing his studies at the University of Auckland (BMus, First Class Honours) and the Royal College of Music (pgDip in Vocal Studies) in London from 2020-23, Manase trained at the Metropolitan Opera, New York as part of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Programme.

While at The Met, Manase performed in their 2022 seasons of The Magic Flute, Idomeneo and Hamlet, and he also sang Don Ottavio (Don Giovanni) at the 2022 Aspen Music Festival and School. His concert and oratorio experience includes work with Music of the Baroque, Auckland Philharmonia, New Choral Society and the BBC Chorus & London Philharmonic.

“At Ryman, we’re committed to making a positive difference in our local communities by partnering with organisations that share our pioneering values and supporting emerging talent,” said Cheyne Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Healthcare New Zealand.

“We’re therefore delighted that as the recipient of the Ryman Healthcare Dame Malvina Major Foundation Mina Foley Award, Manase Latu has returned to New Zealand to perform in NZ Opera's production of Le Comte Ory. We wish Manase all the best.”

The Ryman Healthcare Dame Malvina Major Foundation Mina Foley Award is named in memory of the late New Zealand soprano Mina Foley, whose potential was curtailed by ill health. Despite her brief career, she left an indelible mark on New Zealand’s operatic landscape.

"We are thrilled to honour Manase Latu with this award, enabling him to return home to perform a leading role in a New Zealand opera," said Dame Malvina Major.

"His exceptional talent and dedication to his craft exemplify the spirit of Mina Foley, and we look forward to his continued contributions to the world of opera."

© Scoop Media

