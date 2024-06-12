Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art + Travel: New And Recent Works By Damon Kowarsky | 14 June - 27 July

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Solander Gallery

Art + Travel contains recent images by Melbourne based artist Damon Kowarsky of Serbia, Montenegro, Istanbul, Yemen, France, and Saudi Arabia, all made with his characteristic attention to detail and precise, analytical observation of the natural world.

For more than twenty years Damon has travelled the world, making etchings and drawings inspired by the architecture and landscape of the places he has visited.

“Travel has long been an essential part of my practice. While Australia is home, I get most of my ideas overseas. Part of this is about availability. Architecture and the built environment are some of my main subjects. If you want to draw the streets of Paris you have to go there.”

Damon is primarily a printmaking artist who specialises in etching and aquatint on copper plate which is a traditional printmaking technique that dates from the early 1500’s.

“There is a lot of technique involved in making an etching but it has always been my aim to make this invisible. … Ultimately I believe the image comes first, and the technique is a way to support it, and hopefully bring joy to the audience.”

Damon is the recipient of numerous awards and is represented in public and private collections in Australia and internationally. He has worked as a scientific, courtroom, and archaeological illustrator.

Preview the exhibition here: https://solandergallery.co.nz/exhibition/art-travel/

Opening Hours:
11am - 3pm Friday and Saturday 
& by appointment

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solander Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 