Legs On The Wall Takes THAW International: Premieres At Prestigious European Festivals In 2024

Celebrating 40 Years of Defying Gravity and Expectations

In a momentous year marking its 40th anniversary, Australia's renowned physical theatre company Legs On The Wall is set to take its critically acclaimed work, THAW, to an international stage. Following its ground-breaking premiere at the 2022 Sydney Festival, where it captured global headlines, THAW will debut at two prestigious European festivals in 2024: the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival in London and Zomer van Antwerpen in Antwerp.

THAW is a powerful artistic statement on the climate crisis. The performance features a solo aerialist atop a massive 2.7-tonne iceberg suspended 20 metres above the waters, slowly melting under the summer heat. This evocative imagery challenges audiences to confront their own roles in the climate emergency and inspires a collective call to action.

Founded in 1984 by a group of passionate Sydney street performers, Legs On The Wall has grown into a beacon of innovation in physical theatre. Celebrating 40 years of breathtaking performances, the company continues to blend daring physicality with poignant narratives. This milestone year is filled with ambitious projects, high-profile collaborations, and a culminating gala event in November, showcasing the company's rich legacy and future vision.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Taking THAW to an international audience is a dream come true and a testament to our company’s journey over the past four decades,” said Artistic Director Joshua Thomson. “We’re thrilled to share this work and its urgent message on climate change with new audiences in London and Antwerp. Our 40th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a springboard into the future of physical theatre and storytelling.”

Over the years, Legs On The Wall has crafted numerous acclaimed works such as All of Me, Homeland, and THAW, sparking global conversations on vital social issues. Their commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and addressing urgent societal concerns has solidified their reputation as a leading force in physical theatre.

As Legs On The Wall steps into its 40th year, audiences and artists alike are invited to celebrate its storied history and the innovative ventures that lie ahead. This anniversary not only honours past achievements but also heralds new possibilities in the realm of physical theatre and storytelling.

What: Legs On The Wall presents THAW

When and Where:

London: 24 and 25 August 2024, University of East London, Docklands Campus

Antwerp: 31 August and 1 September 2024, Bonapartedock outside the MAS Museum

For more information on Legs On The Wall’s 40th-anniversary celebrations and upcoming performances, visit www.legsonthewall.com

© Scoop Media

