Get Ready To Toast Martinborough In 2025!

Toast Martinborough, the iconic celebration of Martinborough's world-class wines, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated return on Sunday 19th January 2025. Mark your calendars for a sumptuous summer day filled with exceptional wines, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.

“Toast is one of the region’s best-loved events,” says Destination Wairarapa chief executive Anna Nielson. “The day spent discovering our wonderful wines, matched with delicious regional food, alongside great music provides relaxed festival fun in an incomparable setting. The Toast experience celebrates so many aspects of what our region excels at and is one which visitors very much look forward to.”

A Toast to Summer

Previously held in November, Toast Martinborough is embracing the summer and moving to January in 2025. The new date of Sunday 19th January brings even better news for Wellingtonians - Monday is Wellington Anniversary Day, giving an extra day off to enjoy the best that Martinborough has to offer.

A new date for Toast

Along with the shift to summer, Toast Martinborough 2025 boasts new festival hours. Starting at 11 am and finishing at 7 pm, you’ll be able to enjoy a leisurely lunch and continue on to make the most of the summer evening.

The long weekend timing also means you can immerse yourself in the region with festivities and experiences running from Friday 17 January to Monday 20 January, because showcasing the region’s finest food and wine takes more than one day.

Welcome to Festival Road

Get ready to explore walkable Toast Martinborough festival in 2025. A picturesque 2.5km stretch between The Runholder and Ata Rangi will be closed to traffic and becoming the Festival Road. This easily accessible, walkable route promises an even more enjoyable experience for all attendees, with only a five to ten-minute walk between each festival site. Transport options will also be available between wineries, and Tranzit will be operating the Festival Shuttle Route, connecting Martinborough Square and the festival with a hop-on and off bus.

Your ticket to eight iconic wineries

Toast Martinborough is delighted to welcome Poppies Martinborough in 2025 for the very first time! This beloved Martinborough winery joins as the sixth site alongside Ata Rangi, Tirohana Estate, Luna Estate and Moy Hall, while Palliser Estate joins Te Kairanga and Martinborough Vineyard at The Runholder.

“It’s an absolute privilege for Poppies Martinborough to be invited into the new Toast Martinborough format. It’s an exciting time and new direction for an iconic event, and we can’t wait to create some new memories with an amazing selection of Martinborough wineries and wine lovers,” say Poppy and Shayne Hammond of Poppies.

Food lovers will look forward to culinary creations from the kitchens of Egmont St Eatery, Tirohana, Trestle & Mortar, Plonk, Graze, Moy Hall, Colombo, Rose & Smith and The Runholder. Locally brewed beers will be available courtesy of Garage Project, Choice Bros, Parrotdog and more, while live music from The Relatives, The Satisfactions, Shaun Preston and other acts will keep you entertained all day.

VIP experiences

Elevate your Toast Martinborough experience and become a VIP! Dine with winemakers, explore a special vintage room, or take a masterclass - the choice is yours.

There’s an app for that

The Toast App has everything you need for planning your festival experience, with the full program released three months before the big day. Along with wine lists, dining menus, and entertainment line-ups, the Toast App lets you see how full each festival site is to help you make the most of your day.

Travel and accommodation

Return bus travel will be available from the Wellington region, Palmerston North and Wairarapa region to the Festival. Tranzit bus tickets will be available when tickets launch on 12th June.

Making a weekend of it?

As well as Martinborough’s varied accommodation options, Tauherenikau Glamping Village returns to Toast Martinborough in 2025. Bookings will be available from 12th June.

Other events celebrating the best of Martinborough will be on throughout the weekend including opening festivities on the Friday evening and the return of the Lighthouse Gin Garden Party on Saturday 18th January. Plus many more beyond Toast events to be announced.

Limited Tickets: Don't Miss Out!

Toast Martinborough 2025 is set to be an intimate and unforgettable event. With only 6,000 tickets available through ticketing partner iTICKET, make sure you’re part of this summer celebration by securing your tickets early.

Join us in January 2025 and raise a toast to Martinborough's sunshine, exquisite wines, delicious food and vibrant atmosphere!

Pre-sale tickets: $99 (+ booking fees) will be available to email subscribers on 12th June at 10 am

Public sale: $115 (+ booking fees) will be released on 19th June at 10 am

For more information and ticketing details, please visit the Toast Martinborough website.

