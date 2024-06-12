ELECTRIC SIX Announce Greatest Hits Australian Tour

The disco-punk band at the end of the world, ELECTRIC SIX return after a completely Sold-Out tour in 2023.

An ELECTRIC SIX show is a concert, a theatrical experience and an art exhibit.

It will be the ultimate audio-visual extravaganza as they power through their Greatest Hits including such tunes as ‘Danger! High Voltage’, ‘Gay Bar’, ‘Dance Commander’, Synthesizer’, ‘Down at McDonaldz’, ‘I Buy the Drugs’ and more.

Renowned for their dynamic live shows and eclectic musical style, ELECTRIC SIX seem to have something for everyone: the funky popping rhythms and falsetto vocals of disco combined with dirty rock guitar, catchy melodic hooks and a maverick attitude channeled through provocative lyrics about the seedier side of life. It’s not that serious or deeply meaningful, but it sure is a lot of fun! With a discography spanning almost three decades, the band continues to captivate audiences with their genre-defying music and infectious passion.

Trashy, disco fun is what ELECTRIC SIX are made of. Join them as they dazzle you with their Greatest Hits for a night that you won’t forget anytime soon!

ELECTRIC SIX August 2024 NZ Tour Dates

Tuesday 27th August – WELLINGTON, San Fran

Wednesday 28th August – AUCKLAND, Turning Fork

Presale: Friday 1st March, 9am Local Time

General Public: Monday 4th March, 9am Local Time

From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/electric-six-2024/

