2024 Fred Award Winners Return: Different Party Back By Popular Demand This June

The award-winning comedy duo, Barnie Duncan and Trygve Wakenshaw, are bringing their hit show Different Party back for a limited return season at Q Theatre’s LOFT, on June 26 and 27, 2024.

Different Party created a huge buzz at this year’s New Zealand International Comedy Fest, playing to sold-out crowds and earning standing ovations every night. After a standout set at Last Laughs, described as “hands down the best ever Last Laughs set” by a previous Fred Award winner, Trygve and Barnie captured the prestigious Fred Award, marking Trygve’s second win.

For two nights only, Grareth and Dennis will clock back into the office of Rucks’s Leather Interiors. Amongst the drudgery of the 9-5, the minutiae of office existence are transformed into gleeful slapstick as these two clown and comedy performers come together to create something greater than the sum of its parts. Dialogue is minimal, but jokes are plentiful in this extraordinary celebration of the banal.

"The performance is perfect" - Chortle, UK "Howlingly funny, exquisitely performed hour of office-set slapstick from two of New Zealand's most exciting comic talents" - The Telegraph, UK

Different Party was a sell-out during the NZ International Comedy Fest, so if you missed it last time, don’t miss your chance to catch it now. Tickets are limited so get into it!

Trygve and Barnie have been working togther for the last 25 years. In the vibrant theatre scene of the early 2000’s they formed Theatre Beating. Punters may remember the family-oriented horror-comedy The Thing from the Place, the non-lingual family show The Magic Chicken, and the macabre comedy Happy Hour for Miserable Children. Barnie and Trygve were anti-heroes of the Fringe World.

Inspired by the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, and embracing absurdism, high-stakes physical comedy, and energetic unpredictability, Theatre Beating toured furiously, performing everywhere from basement carparks to opera houses.

They garnered five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and critical acclaim for their originality and flair. In 2006, they became the first theatre production company to be formally invited to the China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

And now they are back, and its funny as hell.

Different Party plays:

26 - 27 JUNE 2024 | LOFT @ 6.30pm

Bookings: qtheatre.co.nz

