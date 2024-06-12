Brother Hollow - Sippin’ In The Summer Sun

Combining classic country roots with a modern twist, Country Band Brother Hollow presents a new sound that pairs vintage charm with a modern flair. This unique blend next to heartfelt lyrics and a rough, earthy recording style sets the band apart from the styles dominating current radio.

Brother Hollow released their debut single, ‘Neon Lights’, in March 2024 garnering national and international success, gaining over 10,000 streams in the first week, and multiple Spotify and Apple Music playlist adds. Ready to commit to their own sound, Brother Hollow are coming back hard with a new single and southern rock anthem, Sippin’ In The Summer Sun, with their debut EP coming shortly after.

Sippin’ In The Summer Sun is the latest single from country band Brother Hollow. It's an in-your-face country rock anthem that will take you back to those summer evenings drinking beers with good mates. Intentionally released in winter, Sippin’ is all about remembering the good times we had in the warmer months, and getting ready to do it all again next year. For the Brother Hollow boys, summertime means the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which means beer, music and, most importantly, hanging out with each other and having a great time. Sippin' is a groover, with huge drums, thumping bass and vocals that you can't help but sing along with. The band hopes this song will spark a special summer memory for everyone who listens!

Founded in 2020, the band has since been through the paces, performing at Tamworth Country Music Festival, the Deni Ute Muster and all around the country as a touring act. Their energetic live show and powerful original music produce a musical powerhouse unlike any other band currently gracing Australian stages.

Song Credits:

James Craswell - Composer / Lyricist

Daniel Mountain - Composer / Lyricist

Aiden Smith - Composer / Lyricist

Daniel Thornton - Composer / Lyricist

Jochen Walter - Composer / Lyricist

Rusty Crook - Producer

PRE-SAVE LINK:

https://checked.lnk.to/SippinInTheSummerSun

© Scoop Media

