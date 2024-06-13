London's Longest Running Immersive Theatre Experience'Faulty Towers The Dining Experience' Comes To Aotearoa

A comedic culinary adventure like no other, the international smash-hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience will embark on a tour of the North Island in September 2024 after entertaining audiences across the globe for over 27 years.

A loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, audiences step inside the television series and become part of the action itself.

Highly improvised, interactive and a fully immersive experience, audiences will enjoy an action filled and unforgettable night, with a delicious ‘70s-style three-course meal and 5-star comedy. Guests are not just audience members, but highly esteemed guests of Basil, Sybil, and Manuel

The longest running Fawlty Towers show of any kind worldwide was devised by Kiwi Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who is also the artistic director and writer of this show.

Alison says “The inspiration to start 'Faulty Towers The Dining Experience' came from work I was doing in New Zealand in the early 90s. I'm incredibly proud of the show's success and its connection to my homeland. I'm delighted that this tour includes both my hometown, Gisborne, and my University city, Palmerston North.”

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a globe-trotting tour-de-force that has been smashing records, and collecting accolades since its humble beginnings in 1997. Touring globally in 43 countries, and welcoming well over 1 million guests through its doors. 2023 saw the celebration of 15 years touring Europe, and now in 2024 the show celebrates 27 years of touring worldwide, and enters its 12th year of the highly successful West End residency in London.

This show is now the longest running immersive production, the longest running Fawlty Towers production in the West End, and the longest running show based on a TV series in the West End. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of any kind running worldwide.

This smash hit has been labelled “theatre at its startling best” (Best of Theatre, London West End) as the iconic trio brings the famous British BBC series to life in a dining experience like no other.

The cast for 2024 includes New Zealander Jed McKinney as Basil, Eilannin Harris-Black as Sybil and Michael Gonsalves as Manuel. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is produced by Palmerston North local Jared Harford, who is from the only town to have named a rubbish dump after John Cleese - Mt Cleese.

Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience; this show uses its own original scripts and format.

‘A full-on feast for the funny bone’ Australian Stage

‘Hilarious’ The West Australian

‘Seriously funny. An absolute blast’ The Advertiser

‘An often outrageous and unpredictable slice of malarkey sure to please’ GlamAdelaide

‘Exactly as one would imagine, a marvellously chaotic mess that will tickle you silly’ London Theatre Reviews

‘The puns and ridiculous humour will have you in stitches’ 1/2 The Reviews Hub, London

FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE

Oaks Hotel, Wellington : 12-13 September

Manawatu Golf Club, Palmerston North : 14-15 September

The Old Church, Hawkes Bay : 19 September

Tatapouri Fishing Club, Gisborne : 20 September

Armitage Hotel, Tauranga : 21-22 September

Irish Club, Auckland : 24-29 September

Tickets can be booked at www.faultytowersnz.com

Tickets from $85 per person

All tickets include a 3-course dinner and 2-hour interactive show.

