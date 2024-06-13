Five Winners Have Claimed - Two Still To Come Forward

Five of the seven lucky Powerball winners from last Saturday’s Must be Won Powerball draw have come forward to claim their prize, but we’re still waiting to hear from our other two winners.

Store Location Date Claimed MyLotto Auckland 09 June Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 09 June New World Hastings Hastings 10 June MyLotto Auckland 11 June Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 12 June Victoria Street Woolworths Metro Auckland Yet to claim Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland Yet to claim

Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.

Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winner’s team who will support them from there.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

