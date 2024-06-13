Five Winners Have Claimed - Two Still To Come Forward
Five of the seven lucky Powerball winners from last Saturday’s Must be Won Powerball draw have come forward to claim their prize, but we’re still waiting to hear from our other two winners.
|Store
|Location
|Date Claimed
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09 June
|Shop Rite Dairy
|Hamilton
|09 June
|New World Hastings
|Hastings
|10 June
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|11 June
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|12 June
|Victoria Street Woolworths Metro
|Auckland
|Yet to claim
|Royal Oak Mall Lotto
|Auckland
|Yet to claim
Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.
Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winner’s team who will support them from there.