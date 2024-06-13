Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Five Winners Have Claimed - Two Still To Come Forward

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Five of the seven lucky Powerball winners from last Saturday’s Must be Won Powerball draw have come forward to claim their prize, but we’re still waiting to hear from our other two winners.

Store  Location  Date Claimed 
MyLotto Auckland 09 June 
Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 09 June 
New World Hastings Hastings 10 June 
MyLotto Auckland 11 June 
Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 12 June 
Victoria Street Woolworths Metro Auckland Yet to claim 
Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland Yet to claim 

Our advice to anyone who had a ticket in Saturday night’s $50 million draw – especially those who bought their ticket in Auckland or are Auckland-based – is to check their ticket as soon as possible.

Anyone who has checked their ticket and is a Powerball winner from the weekend should give our customer service line a call to be put in touch with our winner’s team who will support them from there.

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
