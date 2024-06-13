Kiwis Among Top Fields At Luhmuhlen 5*

Tim Price and Viscount Viktor will contest the CCI5*-L at the Luhmuhlen Horse Trials in Germany this week. The world no.9, pictured at the first horse inspection, describes the 10-year-old horse as a "classic event horse". Photo by Libby Law Photography

All roads lead to Germany this week for many of the world’s top eventers chasing glory in the Luhmuhlen CCI5*-L nabbing all-essential Olympic qualifications in the CCI4*-S.

World no.9 Tim Price is in for a busy time with Viscount Viktor in the 5* as well as Falco and Coup de Coeur Dudevin in the 4*-S.

He is New Zealand’s most successful competitor at the event, having won the 5* twice – in 2014 with Ringwood Sky Boy and again in 2019 with Ascona M. Also on the 5* honours board are Jonelle Price and Faerie Dianimo (2018) and Andrew Nicholson with Mr Cruise Control (2013).

“I am looking forward to the week,” says Tim. “These are really nice horses and all are in good form.

Falco and Coup de Coeur Dudevin come in feeling great and both are just such lovely horses. I am planning to enjoy myself with them. It is a real privilege to ride them.”

Ten-year-old German bred Viscount Viktor is starting in his second 5* and has come along well since his debut at Pau last year. “He is a classic event horses who I think has a lot of potential and I am hoping to put that on display this week.”

Samantha Lissington is in with her 5* debutant Lord Seekonig and Muzi Pottinger with her Kiwi thoroughbred Good Timing are the only other New Zealanders in the prestigious 5* class.

There are six Kiwis on the 4*-S entry list. As well as Tim with 12-year-old Coup de Coeur Dudevin, who was second in his last 4*-S start at Wiesbaden, and 15-year-old Falco, there’s also James Avery with the 11-year-old MBF Connection, Clarke Johnstone aboard his Brit-bred 14-year-old Menlo Park and 11-year-old Domasco, and Jonelle Price on her Dutch-bred mare Hiarado.

2023 5* winner, world no.8 Laura Collett (GBR) is entered with London but this time in the 4*-S, while she has Hester on the 5* card. World no.3 Rosalind Canter (GBR) and Izilot DHI are also in the 5*. Given how close it is to the Paris Olympic Games, the event has attracted plenty of top combinations across both fields, with the 4* also doubling as the German Championships.

Entries have come from across the globe, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Sweden, The Netherlands, Switzerland, New Zealand, and of course Germany.

The first horse inspection for the 5* ihas been held this morning and will be followed by two days of dressage, the Mike Etherington-Smith (GBR) designed cross country on Saturday and the Marco Behrens (GER) designed showjumping on Sunday.

The 5* has a Euro125,000 prize purse, with Euro20,000 on offer in the 4*.

The Luhmuhlen 5* is one of just seven of the highest level of eventing competitions in the world, the others being Kentucky (USA), Maryland (USA), Pau (FRA), Burghley (GBR), Badminton (GBR) and Adelaide (AUS).

WHAT: Longines Luhmuhlen Horse Trials – CCI5*-L and CCI4*-S

WHERE: Luhmuhlen, Germany

WHEN: June 13-16, 2024

MORE INFO: https://tgl.luhmuehlen.de/en

ENTRIES AND START LISTS: https://www.rechenstelle.de/en/agenda/2024/luhmuhlen-3/

LIVESTREAM: https://horseandcountry.tv/liveevents

© Scoop Media

