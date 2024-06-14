2024 APAC Men's Product Awards: A Celebration Of Excellence And Commitment To Men's Health

The highly anticipated 2024 APAC Men's Product Awards concluded, celebrating outstanding achievements in men's grooming and skincare and raising awareness and much-needed funds for men's health in partnership with the Movember organisation. For our 2024 competition, it was a close race between many worthy men's products. With help from a talented panel of experts in men's products, this year's charity fundraiser event was a great success, helping drive awareness during Men's Health Month.

Movember: Driving Change for Men’s Health

The Movember organisation has a substantial impact on men's health globally through its year-round work. Movember focuses on critical health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Funds raised at events like the APAC Men’s Product Awards support over 1,250 health projects around the world, directly contributing to advancements in research and necessary services benefiting men’s health.

Award Highlights

The competition's most distinguished honor, the Best Overall Men's Product, was awarded to Two Dudes SPF15 Daily Moisturiser (See more at https://twodudesproject.com). Two Dudes stood out not only for its superior product quality but also for its unique position as a social enterprise. The company donates 10% of its profits to men's health initiatives, demonstrating a strong commitment to making a difference.

Other Category Winners Include:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Best Beard Oil: Manuka Essentials Beard Oil

Best Beard Balm/Butter/Wax: Bearded Beard Balm Cedarwood & Geranium

Best Hair Clay: Hanz de Fuko Claymation

Best Hair Pomade: Davroe Matte Pomade

Best Hair Gel: Davroe Formation

Best Hair Product: Davroe Defining Paste

Best Shampoo/Conditioner: Davroe Fusion — Power of Three

Best Moisturiser: Two Dudes SPF15 Daily Moisturiser

Best Shaving Product: Vitaman After Shave Balm

Best Indigenous-Owned Brand: Kings Are Commoners Beard Oil

Best Men’s Skincare Brand: Two Dudes SPF15 Daily Moisturiser

Most Innovative Product: Davroe Defining Paste

Best Product Design: Two Dudes SPF15 Daily Moisturiser

Best Social Enterprise: Two Dudes SPF15 Daily Moisturiser

Best Men’s Scent: Kinsman Morning Glory Beard Oil

Best Organic Product: Bearded Beard Balm Cedarwood & Geranium

Best New Brand: Harrington Road Beard Oil

© Scoop Media

