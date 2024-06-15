Georgia Lines Will Open For Brooke Fraser's Almost Sold-Out Spark Arena Show

AUCKLAND, NZ (June 13, 2024) – Beloved and acclaimed New Zealand artist Brooke Fraser is delighted to announce that Georgia Lines will open her highly anticipated and nearly sold-out concert with the Auckland Philharmonia at Spark Arena on June 22. Fans are encouraged to secure the remaining tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Award-winning artist Georgia Lines will open the show, adding to the evening’s enchantment. Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed debut album THE ROSE OF JERICHO and her recent win for Best Pop Artist at the 2024 AMA’s, Georgia’s set promises a blend of nostalgic charm, musical depth, and incredible vulnerability. Her participation in the APRA SongHubs writing camp, curated by Brooke Fraser at Roundhead Studios, underscores the artistic synergy between these two exceptional talents.

Collaborating with the indelible 70-piece orchestra has been a long-held creative dream for Fraser. Together, they have curated a show poised to be one of the most memorable nights in New Zealand music history, featuring a selection of Brooke’s celebrated catalogue reimagined with all-new orchestral arrangements.

Returning to New Zealand to perform for the first time in almost a decade, Brooke hopes the show will express her deep gratitude towards her Kiwi fans who have shown unwavering support throughout her illustrious 20-year career. “I feel utterly honoured to play these treasured songs again and bring them to life in a new way with the Auckland Philharmonia. There isn’t another experience that compares to playing these songs on the soil and amongst the people where my music first found its home,” says Brooke Fraser.

With tickets almost sold out, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place at this remarkable event. Don’t miss the chance to witness two of New Zealand's finest talents on one stage for a night of unforgettable music.

