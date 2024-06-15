Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Trident Homes Tactix Partners With The Cancer Society

Saturday, 15 June 2024, 4:40 am
Press Release: Tactix Netball

The Trident Homes Tactix is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Southern Cancer Society.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations as they join forces to support individuals and families affected by cancer.

“The Cancer Society is thrilled to be partnering with the Trident Homes Tactix, marking an exciting chapter for both organisations,” said Nicola Coom, Chief Executive of the Southern Cancer Society.

“The Tactix’ commitment to health and community aligns perfectly with our mission and together we will amplify our efforts to support, educate and prevent cancer.”

As part of the partnership the Tactix head coach, Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, will be joining the Cancer Society as an Ambassador. Her passion and dedication both on and off the court make her an ideal representative for the Cancer Society.

“Marianne is the perfect Ambassador – she is an ultimate professional who, like us, is driven to make a difference and achieve better cancer outcomes for families,” added Coom.

Delaney-Hoshek said she was honoured to be an Ambassador for the Cancer Society having seen the work they do in the community.

“Like many, I have seen what the Cancer Society means to so many people and it resonates with me after both my Dad and good friend and Flames netballer Kelly Hutton have battled this disease,” she said.

“Kelly was a friend and a team-mate and I’m so honoured to be asked to be an Ambassador for such an important cause.”

Hutton (Flames #24) was an Ambassador for the Cancer Society until she passed away late last year.

Tactix General Manager Kate Agnew shared her enthusiasm about the new partnership.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Southern Cancer Society. Our team is committed to making a positive impact in our community, and this partnership allows us to contribute to an important cause. Together we can make a significant difference in the fight against cancer.”

Through this partnership the Tactix and the Cancer Society aim to raise awareness, support research, and promote prevention efforts to combat cancer.

The collaboration will include joint events, fundraising initiatives, and community programmes designed to engage the Tactix community and beyond.

This partnership is a testament to the shared values and commitment of both the Trident Homes Tactix and the Southern Cancer Society to fostering healthier communities and making a positive impact in the fight against cancer.

