Excitement Builds As Kick-off Approaches In Group B At The OFC Men's Nations Cup

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Kirk Corrie

Two of Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tahiti will advance to the semi-finals in Vanuatu in just over a weeks’ time, with little to choose from between the four nations.

Samoa and Tahiti will get proceedings underway at 1pm local time on Sunday, with co-hosts Fiji taking on Papua New Guinea at 4pm later that afternoon.

Fiji have benefited from an unexpected home advantage, with the group moving from its’ original location in Luganville, Vanuatu, to HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Despite the opportunity to play in front of what promises to be a noisy and partisan home crowd, Coach Robert Sherman hasn’t allowed the team’s preparations to be affected by the change in venue.

“I’m sure the fact we’re playing at home will be something really important. There’s possibly added pressure but ultimately the games the game, whoever you play is the same, so the challenge is there,” Sherman said.

“We will go out and try and win every game regardless. You know, we’re not trying to mitigate the opponent too much. It’s about how we play, so it’ll be the same message to the players whether you’re home or away,” he continued.

Fiji’s opponents on Sunday will be Papua New Guinea – a team with an impressive track record in both the men’s and women’s OFC Nations Cup. The last time the men’s tournament was held, in Port Moresby in 2016, they made the final – narrowly losing out on penalties to New Zealand.

Assistant Coach Sam Gahan says the mood in the camp is extremely positive as they prepare to try and go one better, starting with Fiji’s challenge on Sunday.

“Preparations for us have been incredible. We had fantastic facilities for just over the last week in Brisbane, and we’ve been able to have the whole squad togther in that time,” he said.

With Sunday’s match likely to be played in front of an overwhelmingly pro-Fiji crowd, Gahan believes there is a positive element to that challenge for Papua New Guinea.

“It’s great when the crowds behind you but it’s also exciting just being a part of large crowds and hearing the atmosphere that they bring and the joy it brings and just being a part of all of it.

“So I think we’re excited to be a part of that. We know who they’ll be behind but hopefully we can provide them entertaining football that excites everybody,” he said.

The day’s opening fixture sees qualifying tournament winners Samoa face Tahiti, with Samoa Coach Ryan Stewart excited at the prospect of what his young side can achieve – especially having enjoyed the rare opportunity to work with his squad for an extended period of time.

Samoa overcame Tonga and the Cook Islands earlier this year to book their place in this month’s OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024.

“We’ve been in Auckland for ten days in camp and it’s gone very, very well. We’ve had a couple of friendly games as well, against Auckland City and Auckland United, which gave us an opportunity to work on team shape and getting partnerships together,” he said.

Stewart is aware of the challenge facing his young side but acknowledges that it’s a result of the the continued development of his team.

“We’ve qualified for this and now we need to go shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Tahiti, who are a wonderful team to watch, so we need to match them and see where we’re at. Then we go on to face Fiji after that, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Samuel Garcia will lead Tahiti, with their historic victory in 2012 marking the only time a team other than New Zealand or Australia has hoisted the trophy. Despite some of the squad remaining from that memorable campaign 12 years ago, Garcia isn’t letting it affect his approach in 2024.

“This is motivation. 2012 is a long time ago – the team isn’t the same, it’s not the same situation, so we don’t think there’s pressure,” Garcia explained.

Tahiti’s AS Pirae had an impressive run to the final of the OFC Men’s Champions League on home turf last month, with some of that team being selected for national duty. Garcia is keen to point out though that the other sides in the group will have had similar considerations when selecting their squad.

“Other teams are in a similar situation, Rewa FC (Fiji) were at the Champions League too and it’s meant that we’ve had a short time to prepare.

“All I can ask of the players is to concentrate and give their all for the first match,” he said.

With so much on the line and so little margin for error, getting off to a winning start on Sunday will go a long way to deciding who will be extending their campaign and heading to Vanuatu later this month.

OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024

Group B

Match Day 1

HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

Tahiti v Samoa, 1pm | WATCH LIVE

Papua New Guinea v Fiji, 4pm | WATCH LIVE

