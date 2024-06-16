Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chris Parker - Live At Toitoi

Sunday, 16 June 2024, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

After hosting the Laugh Your A** Off All-stars show in 2023, Chris Parker is back with his new hit solo show GIVE ME ONE GOOD REASON WHY I SHOULDN’T THROW MY PHONE OFF THIS BRIDGE.

Chris Parker is most commonly known for his funny Instagram and Tiktok videos, which built him a huge social media audience over the last few years, his legendary win on the hit New Zealand TV show Celebrity Treasure Island and most strangely a felted hat he made during the 2020 nationwide lockdown that was then acquired is on display at The Auckland Museum and Te Papa the National Museum of New Zealand.

But it was seeing a sponsored post for 'exercise shorts with a built-in jockstrap' that made Chris realise he had finally reached his limit with social media. If this is something the algorithm thinks Chris is interested in, then clearly, it needs to track his data deeper.

Things haven't been good for Chris and his phone for a while now, with them currently trialing sleeping in different rooms - so a break-up on the cards. He's done with social media, content and all the kids on TikTok who are obsessed with diagnosing him with Adhd. That Feeling When - you owe everything you have to social media, but you also want to throw your phone off the tallest bridge you can find.

Don't miss out on the most-anticipated encore from last year's festival, with a whole hour of gags by the self-proclaimed People's Princess of Aotearoa - Saturday 20 July, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 