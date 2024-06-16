Chris Parker - Live At Toitoi

After hosting the Laugh Your A** Off All-stars show in 2023, Chris Parker is back with his new hit solo show GIVE ME ONE GOOD REASON WHY I SHOULDN’T THROW MY PHONE OFF THIS BRIDGE.

Chris Parker is most commonly known for his funny Instagram and Tiktok videos, which built him a huge social media audience over the last few years, his legendary win on the hit New Zealand TV show Celebrity Treasure Island and most strangely a felted hat he made during the 2020 nationwide lockdown that was then acquired is on display at The Auckland Museum and Te Papa the National Museum of New Zealand.

But it was seeing a sponsored post for 'exercise shorts with a built-in jockstrap' that made Chris realise he had finally reached his limit with social media. If this is something the algorithm thinks Chris is interested in, then clearly, it needs to track his data deeper.

Things haven't been good for Chris and his phone for a while now, with them currently trialing sleeping in different rooms - so a break-up on the cards. He's done with social media, content and all the kids on TikTok who are obsessed with diagnosing him with Adhd. That Feeling When - you owe everything you have to social media, but you also want to throw your phone off the tallest bridge you can find.

Don't miss out on the most-anticipated encore from last year's festival, with a whole hour of gags by the self-proclaimed People's Princess of Aotearoa - Saturday 20 July, 7pm at Toitoi - Opera House.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

