Unitec Presents A Quiet Night In Crimson Grove
OPENING THIS THURSDAY, 20 JUNE AT THE FACTORY THEATRE IN ONEHUNGA
Everyone's following the intense new true crime podcast, A Quiet Night in Crimson Grove. It's investigating a series of young women that disappeared in the late 1980's in a small town in South Texas.
A group of extremely dedicated fans in Auckland start to notice that strange things begin occurring: both in the podcast and in their real lives. Realities blur, lives start to unravel and the very fabric of time and space begins to warp and fray as the podcast goes on and the listeners frantically wait for answers.
A Quiet Night in Crimson Grove, features seven of UNITEC’s graduating acting cohort under the direction of Leo Gene Peters from A Slightly Isolated Dog in this brilliantly devised Year 3 UNITEC Acting Playmaking Project.
WHEN:
Thu, 20 June 2024 @7pm
Fri, 21 June @11am & @7pm
Sat, 22 June @7pm
WHERE: The Factory Theatre, 80 Onehunga Mall (Parking at the back down the driveway), Onehunga, Auckland
TICKETS: $10 Adult, $5 Student/Concession. All Matinee tickets just $5
BOOK NOW: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jun/a-quiet-night-in-crimson-grove
WATCH THE PROMO TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/954726020?share=copy
RUNNING TIME: Approx 90 minutes
Haze is used. Suitable for audiences aged 13+
CAST:
Shannon Culley
Georgia Wilson
Jack Watchorn
Caela MacFarlane
Mikaela Coleman
Caitlin Symes
Olivia Mcintyre
Director: Leo Gene Peters
Stage Manager: Gisele Proud
Production Manager: Michael Craven