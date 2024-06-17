Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Unitec Presents A Quiet Night In Crimson Grove

Monday, 17 June 2024, 4:46 am
Press Release: UNITEC

 

OPENING THIS THURSDAY, 20 JUNE AT THE FACTORY THEATRE IN ONEHUNGA

Everyone's following the intense new true crime podcast, A Quiet Night in Crimson Grove. It's investigating a series of young women that disappeared in the late 1980's in a small town in South Texas.

A group of extremely dedicated fans in Auckland start to notice that strange things begin occurring: both in the podcast and in their real lives. Realities blur, lives start to unravel and the very fabric of time and space begins to warp and fray as the podcast goes on and the listeners frantically wait for answers.

A Quiet Night in Crimson Grove, features seven of UNITEC’s graduating acting cohort under the direction of Leo Gene Peters from A Slightly Isolated Dog in this brilliantly devised Year 3 UNITEC Acting Playmaking Project.

WHEN:

Thu, 20 June 2024 @7pm

Fri, 21 June @11am & @7pm

Sat, 22 June @7pm

WHERE: The Factory Theatre, 80 Onehunga Mall (Parking at the back down the driveway), Onehunga, Auckland

TICKETS: $10 Adult, $5 Student/Concession. All Matinee tickets just $5

BOOK NOW: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/jun/a-quiet-night-in-crimson-grove

WATCH THE PROMO TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/954726020?share=copy

RUNNING TIME: Approx 90 minutes

Haze is used. Suitable for audiences aged 13+

CAST:

Shannon Culley

Georgia Wilson

Jack Watchorn

Caela MacFarlane

Mikaela Coleman

Caitlin Symes

Olivia Mcintyre

Director: Leo Gene Peters

Stage Manager: Gisele Proud

Production Manager: Michael Craven

