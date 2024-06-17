Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

West Auckland Unites For Whau Pasifika Festival

Monday, 17 June 2024, 8:25 am
Press Release: Whau Pasifika

The Whau Pasifika Festival is set to light up West Auckland again with vibrant culture, music and unity from 6-13 July 2024.

This year’s theme, “E Lē Tū Fa’amauga se Tagata,” meaning “no one stands alone, no one succeeds alone and no one suffers alone,” resonates deeply with our interconnectedness and shared strength.

The late community icon Fa’anana Efeso Collins used his translation of this well-known Samoan proverb during his maiden speech in Parliament last year.

Ina Patisolo, Director of the Whau Pasifika Festival, shares her enthusiasm for this year’s festival: “We’re thrilled to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate our rich heritage and collective resilience. The Whau Pasifika Festival embodies community spirit and Pacific pride. 

“It’s more than an event; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of our people.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include the groundbreaking Play Along, Sing Along event, where Sistema Aotearoa lends its expertise to create West Auckland’s first pop-up community orchestra and choir. This initiative highlights the festival’s theme, showcasing the power of collaboration and harmony.

Join us as we celebrate the beauty of Pasifika culture and the endearing spirit of our communities. The Whau Pasifika Festival promises to be a memorable experience filled with joy, music and unity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whau Pasifika on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 