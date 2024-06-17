West Auckland Unites For Whau Pasifika Festival

The Whau Pasifika Festival is set to light up West Auckland again with vibrant culture, music and unity from 6-13 July 2024.

This year’s theme, “E Lē Tū Fa’amauga se Tagata,” meaning “no one stands alone, no one succeeds alone and no one suffers alone,” resonates deeply with our interconnectedness and shared strength.

The late community icon Fa’anana Efeso Collins used his translation of this well-known Samoan proverb during his maiden speech in Parliament last year.

Ina Patisolo, Director of the Whau Pasifika Festival, shares her enthusiasm for this year’s festival: “We’re thrilled to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate our rich heritage and collective resilience. The Whau Pasifika Festival embodies community spirit and Pacific pride.

“It’s more than an event; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of our people.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include the groundbreaking Play Along, Sing Along event, where Sistema Aotearoa lends its expertise to create West Auckland’s first pop-up community orchestra and choir. This initiative highlights the festival’s theme, showcasing the power of collaboration and harmony.

Join us as we celebrate the beauty of Pasifika culture and the endearing spirit of our communities. The Whau Pasifika Festival promises to be a memorable experience filled with joy, music and unity.

